Kim Kardashian's nephew Mason says she shouldn't let daughter North stream live on social media 'for safety'

Kim Kardashian's nephew is looking out for the family.

The reality star and her famous family are notorious for fiercely protecting one another's information, but regularly celebrate family milestones on social media, as Kardashian did for Mason Disick – the son of her sister Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick – when he turned 12 on Tuesday.

To mark the special day, the aspiring attorney took to her Instagram Story to share several images of her nephew, oftentimes spending time with her and her own children.

One of the images she shared contained a screenshot of a conversation via text message between her and Mason, in which she dubbed him "a helpful king" in text written over the screenshot.

In the conversation, the youngster advised that Kardashian keep her daughter, North, from streaming live on social media without supervision.

"Hi I don’t wanna disrespect North but I don’t think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that, that she will regret," he said in his message, recounting once sharing information in a similar manner that he now regrets.

"Just in case for safety," he concluded.

Kardashian responded, thanking her nephew for his input and agreeing. She then said that it would be "good" for Mason to talk to North as well.

"I'd love to talk to her about it," Mason said. "Next time I come over maybe."

The advice follows North going live on Kardashian's TikTok account over the weekend and gave fans a tour of their home.

However, the mother of four stopped her daughter from filming, explaining that she's "not allowed to" go live in such a manner.

North, 8, then stopped streaming.