Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin split after nearly 1 year of dating

Scott Disick is single once again.

The former "Keeping Up with the Karashians" star and model Amelia Gray Hamlin have broken up, Fox News can confirm.

Disick, 38, and Hamlin, 20, recently split following Disick's drama with involving his alleged jealousy over his ex Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker.

News of the breakup comes just one day after Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's daughter appeared to shade the Talentless Clothing founder online by showing off a t-shirt she was wearing that read, "Don’t you have a girlfriend?"

Last week, Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, model Younes Bendjima, 28, posted an alleged direct message he claimed was from Disick to his Instagram Stories in which the entrepreneur appeared to shade her public affection with Barker.

The message was sent alongside a photo of Kardashian – who is the mother of Disick’s three children – straddling Barker on a boat. "Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy," Disick allegedly wrote to Bendjima, who then turned around and shared the DM for the world to see.

Bendjima allegedly wrote back, "Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy," adding, "PS: i aint your bro."

Barker, who's been dating Kardashian since earlier this year, appeared to react to the news by posting a meme to his Instagram Story of Ray Liotta's character from "Goodfellas" laughing hysterically.

Kardashian and Disick share three children – sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9.

Disick and Hamlin were first linked as a couple in October 2020, just a couple of months after he split from Sofia Richie.

Reps for Disick and Hamlin did not immediately return Fox News' requests for comment.