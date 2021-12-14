Kim Kardashian addresses accusations of blackfishing, explains decision to braid her hair

Kim Kardashian addressed accusations of blackfishing during a recent interview.

Kardashian, 41, has been accused of appropriating Black culture more than once over the years, including wearing matching braided hairstyles with her daughter North.

"Obviously, I would never do anything to appropriate any culture," Kardashian told Vice Medai's i-D magazine. "But I have in the past got backlash from putting my hair in braids, and I understand that. Honestly, a lot of the time it comes from my daughter asking us to do matching hair. And I’ve had these conversations with her that are like, ‘Hey, maybe this hairstyle would be better on you and not on me.’"

"But I also want her to feel that I can do a hairstyle with her and not make it that big of a deal either if that’s something that she’s really asking for, and really wants," she added.

The "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star said she has "learned" and "grown," but she noted that braiding hair is traditional for Armenia as well.

"But I’ve learned and grown over the years, and figured out good ways to communicate with all my kids about all this. I’ve definitely learned over time, and I’ve tried to pass that culture of learning onto my kids too, but then there’s also a history of braiding hair in Armenia, and people forget that I am Armenian as well."

Kardashian is no stranger to these allegations. The mother of four has been called out for cultural appropriation multiple times.

In 2019, she faced similar backlash for sporting an outfit that included traditional Indian maang tikka head jewelry. That same year she caused a stir by trying to patent the word "Kimono" for her shapewear line. Kimono, which means "thing to wear" in Japanese, is a type of traditional outfit worn in Japan, featuring wide sleeves on a long, loose robe that is that bound by a sash. The garment is worn typically by women.

A year prior to that, she was called out by people in the Black community for sporting braids at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

