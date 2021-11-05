Kanye West says Kim Kardashian is 'still my wife' amid Pete Davidson dating rumors

Kanye West is hoping to reconcile with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian amid rumors that she's dating "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson.

The rapper, 44, hasn't spoken out much about his impending divorce since news of the split broke earlier this year, but that's changed now that his ex and the comedian have been spotted out and about multiple times recently.

It seems that there are some tense feelings from West, however, as he recently made a point to clarify that he and Kardashian are still married, despite being separated.

The rapper appeared on the "Drink Champs" podcast recently and addressed the status of his relationship with the socialite — and his hopes for reconciliation.

During the interview, the "Power" rapper said, "She's still my wife; ain't no paperwork."

Kardashian filed for divorce earlier this year.

He then addressed his estranged wife's recent "SNL" monologue, when she expressed pride in West's career and their children but joked that she divorced him over his personality.

"'SNL' making my wife say, 'I divorced him' on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off," the star said, per People magazine. "And I ain't never even seen the papers; we're not even divorced."

He added: "That ain't no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want ... us to be together."

Furthermore, West has unfollowed Kardashian on Instagram for the second time in two months after her back-to-back nights with Davidson.

He originally unfollowed her in September ahead of the release of his album "Donda," but he re-followed not long after. Now, he's again distancing himself from the star.

The two married in 2014 and now share four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Reps for Kardashian and "SNL" did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.