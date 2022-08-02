Monica Lewinsky wants Beyonce to remove lyric about Clinton affair after 'ableist' backlash over 'Renaissance'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Monica Lewinsky added her voice to the Beyoncé backlash and pleaded with the singer to remove a lyric from her 2013 song, "Partition," which addressed the scandal involving former President Bill Clinton.

Following criticism from the disability rights community about Beyoncé using an "ableist" term in a new song on her "Renaissance" album, Lewinsky asked fans to look more into the singer's history with offensive remarks.

"Uhmm, while we're at it… #Partition," Lewinsky tweeted Monday to her million followers, referencing lyrics from the song released on Bey's self-titled, fifth studio album.

"He popped all my buttons, and he ripped my blouse. He Monica Lewinsky-ed all on my gown," Beyoncé sings on the track.

The former president had an affair with Lewinsky while she was working as an intern at the White House between 1995-97. At the time, Clinton denied the allegations, but Linda Tripp, a former Pentagon employee, secretly recorded conversations with Lewinsky, during which Lewinsky revealed encounters in the Oval Office.

The Lewinsky affair was one of a series of missteps that led to Bill Clinton’s impeachment by the House of Representatives before he was ultimately acquitted in the Senate.

Beyoncé released the 14-track album with accompanying visuals in 2013, which went certified double platinum and topped global music charts.

Beyoncé confirmed she will remove an "ableist" lyric used in a song on her new "Renaissance" album following online backlash from the disability rights community.

The 40-year-old artist will change the word "spaz" from the 11th track on the album, "Heated," to another term.

"The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced," a representative for Beyoncé told Fox News Digital.

In the song, co-written by rapper Drake, Beyoncé sings the line: "Spazzin' on that ass, spazz on that ass."

The word is often used as a negative reference to people with disabilities.

"So @Beyonce used the word 'spaz' in her new song Heated," Hannah Diviney tweeted . "Feels like a slap in the face to me, the disabled community & the progress we tried to make with Lizzo. Guess I'll just keep telling the whole industry to 'do better' until ableist slurs disappear from music."

"Yes, and me a Black Autistic person was also called "spaz" growing up to describe ME as irritating and annoying," another user wrote online against people defending the word. "The word is a slur. Let it go and let some compassion for people who have been harmed by that word in instead."

The 16-track album , which debuted Friday, is Beyoncé's first solo release since "Lemonade" in 2016 and is her seventh studio album.

