Prince William, Prince Harry allegedly argued at Prince Philip's funeral: ‘No reconciliation’

Prince William and Prince Harry may not have gotten along during Prince Philip’s funeral in April.

The two royals reportedly argued with one another at the family gathering, according to British historian and biographer Robert Lacey – who published an article about the alleged quarrel in the Daily Mail.

Lacey writes that William and Harry argued within St. George's Chapel minutes after cameras captured the pair speaking outside.

"There they were, at each other's throats as fiercely as ever," an inside source told Lacey. "The rage and anger between those two has grown so incredibly deep. Too many harsh and wounding things have been said."

The royal biographer reports there was no family meeting between the two brothers and their father, Prince Charles.

Instead, Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly went home once they completed their meetings.

"There was no reconciliation, and no brotherly sit-down or 'mini summit' following Prince Philip's funeral," Lacey shares. "The conflict between Diana's two bitterly divided sons does not seem likely to end any time soon."

Prince Philip’s funeral took place on April 17, 2021, which was eight days after the royal consort passed away at the age of 99.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was not in attendance for the funeral due to travel concerns surrounding her pregnancy. At the time, she was in her third trimester with baby Lilibet. However, she did watch the televised service from the California home she shares with Prince Harry, Fox News confirmed in April.

While exact details of the brothers’ argument have not been revealed, Lacey’s book "Battle of Brothers: William and Harry – The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult" has suggested the two royals have been at odds over the course of Prince Harry’s relationship with Markle.

According to Lacey, a rift reportedly formed when Prince William voiced concerns over his younger brother’s relationship moving at such a swift pace and then worsened following bullying allegations that were made against Markle by a senior palace aid.

The allegations are being investigated by a third-party law firm.