Meghan Markle reveals she didn't make Kate Middleton cry before royal wedding in 2018: 'The reverse happened'

Meghan Markle cleared up misconceptions about her alleged feud with sister-in-law Kate Middleton during her interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down for a sprawling, two-hour, tell-all with the American TV host for "Oprah with Meghan and Harry a CBS primetime special" in which the duo discussed the early days of their marriage and the difficulty Markle had assimilating into the royal family.

Among the many shocking reveals made during the interview was Markle clearing the air about a story that was previously reported alleging that she had made the Duchess of Cambridge cry ahead of the highly public nuptials between her and Prince Harry over a disagreement about wardrobe.

Markle informed Oprah that "the reverse happened" but stated that the beef between them was quickly squashed.

"That was a turning point," the 39-year-old said.

She alleged that the narrative that she and Kate had a longstanding feud stemming from Kate crying at the wedding simply "didn’t happen." Instead, she explained that a few days before the wedding, Middleton was upset about the flower girl dress that her daughter, Princess Charlotte, was meant to wear.

"It made me cry and it really hurt my feelings," Markle explained. "And I thought in the context of everything else that was going on in those days leading to the wedding that it didn’t make sense to not be just doing whatever everyone else was doing, which was trying to be supportive."

However, Markle noted that the alleged feud that made for such media fodder ended almost as quickly as it began thanks to an apology from Middleton.

"It was a really hard week of the wedding," Meghan explained. "And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized. And she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing. And she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, right, to just take accountability for it."

While the incident didn’t do much to dampen Markle’s relationship with her sister-in-law, it did begin her struggles with the media.

"What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn’t do but that happened to me," The Duchess of Sussex explained. "Everyone in the institution knew it wasn’t true…. I’m not sharing that piece about Kate in any way to be disparaging to her. I think it’s really important for people to understand the truth. … She’s a good person. And I think so much of what I have seen play out is this idea of polarity, where if you love me, you don’t have to hate her. And if you love her, you don’t need to hate me."

She added: "They really seemed to want a narrative of a hero and a villain."

