Meghan Markle, Prince Harry set to visit UK and Germany for charity events

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are returning to the United Kingdom.

The royal couple is "delighted" to work with several charities "close to their hearts" in early September, a spokesperson for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Harry and Markle will travel to the northern English city of Manchester on Sept. 5 for the One Young World summit, a youth leadership event with hundreds of international participants from across the world. Markle is expected to give the keynote address at the opening ceremony.

They will then head to Duesseldorf, Germany, for an event on Sept. 6 counting down to next year's Invictus Games, the annual sporting event that Harry founded in 2014 for wounded and sick servicemen and women.

The couple then will return to London for an awards ceremony for the charity WellChild.

The visit will mark the first time Markle and Harry have visited the U.K. since Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The celebrations took place from June 2 through June 5.

Prince Harry and Markle's visit was not well received by the country. The couple was booed while leaving the Queen's Service of Thanksgiving.

The former actress wore a monochrome outfit in cream. She accessorized with closed-toe pumps, a hat and gloves for the event.

The Service of Thanksgiving was attended by Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton along with Prince Harry and Markle.

Prince Andrew was notably absent after testing positive for COVID-19.

Markle and Prince Harry stepped back from their royal roles in 2020. The two then moved to Los Angeles where they are raising their two children; Archie and Lilibet.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.