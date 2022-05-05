Kanye West walked out of Kim Kardashian's 'SNL' monologue: 'I would never embarrass him and walk out'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kanye West apparently walked out of in the middle of Kim Kardashians' "Saturday Night Live" monologue.

Kim opened up about the moment for the first time in Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians" while having a walk with her sister Khloe Kardashian.

"He walked out on ‘SNL’ mid-monologue," Kim explained to Khloe. "I haven’t talked to him since. He is upset at the fact that I used the word ‘divorced’ – so he wished I said the word ‘filed for divorce.’"

"And he was upset that I also said he was ‘a rapper.’ He said, ‘I am so much more than a rapper. I can’t believe you said rapper,'" she added.

West had actually helped Kim prepare for her hosting gig on "SNL." The "Eazy" singer helped put together all the outfits Kim wore during the show and reportedly helped her put together her monologue.

In past episodes of "The Kardashians," Kim has been seen worrying about how everyone would react to the jokes she made about them in the monologue.

"I never want to offend anyone, and I never want to hurt anyone but also that is what this monologue was for. It was to make a joke," she told Khloe. "I made fun of myself, my mom and of everything that is personal to me. It is all fun and games and apparently, it wasn’t to him."

Kim filed for divorce from West in February 2021. The two didn't speak for eight months after she filed the papers, according to the reality TV star. However, shortly before the "SNL" monologue the two seemed to be back on better terms.

West had taken the divorce pretty public, before being banned from Instagram for 24 hours in March. Since then, the "Flashing Lights" singer has been quiet as Kim continues to move on with new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kim emphasized that she would "never embarrass" West and noted she'd sat through speeches and other appearances that weren't "the most comfortable" for her.

"I have sat there through so many speeches and things that have not been the most comfortable for me. But that was my partner and I stood by him. I would never embarrass him and walk out," Kim added.

"He is so used to getting exactly what he wants – I have never seen anything like it. Good for him but it is not going to happen here."