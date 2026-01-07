Nick Reiner losing powerhouse defense attorney may come down to money, experts say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nick Reiner's powerhouse defense lawyer, Alan Jackson, had "no choice" but to withdraw from the case Wednesday during what was supposed to be Nick's first arraignment of the year.

Jackson cited circumstances beyond his and Nick's control as to why he abruptly stepped down from defending Nick against the double murder charges in the stabbing deaths of Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer Reiner.

"Circumstances beyond our control, but more importantly, circumstances beyond Nick's control have dictated that," Jackson said during a press conference outside the courthouse. "Sadly, it's made it impossible for us to continue our representation of Nick. I'm legally, and I'm ethically prohibited from explaining all the reasons why."

Criminal defense attorney and Fox News contributor Joshua Ritter believed that Jackson's hasty withdrawal from the case indicated money issues.

"It sounds like it was simply a mutual parting over a lack of ability to retain a private attorney and, therefore, his only option was that he was left with a public defender," Ritter told Fox News Digital.

Outside the courthouse, Jackson remained adamant that Nick was "not guilty" of murdering his parents.

"We've investigated this matter top to bottom, back to front," Jackson said. "What we've learned – and you can take this to the bank – is that pursuant to the laws of this state, pursuant to the law in California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder."

Jackson arrived at the Reiner home less than 24 hours after the couple's bodies were discovered. Soon after, he signed on to represent Nick.

Jackson famously defended Karen Read, who was accused of hitting her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, with her car and leaving him to die during a snowstorm. She maintained her innocence throughout two criminal trials, the first ending in a hung jury, before ultimately being found not guilty of murder and manslaughter in the second.

"Sometimes, in these situations, you have to kind of move quickly if you want a lawyer at that first hearing because you only have 48 hours before they're brought into court," Ritter said. "So it's not entirely uncommon that attorneys and clients may come to an agreement on paper, but not exactly the transfer of funds before an attorney will appear in court."

Seth J. Zuckerman, celebrity criminal defense attorney and founder of Zuckerman Legal Group, and former NYC prosecutor, told Fox News Digital, "It is likely that whoever paid the initial retainer on Nick Reiner’s behalf is unwilling to continue to fund the defense. There may be other issues at play, but we will never know, as Jackson has an ethical responsibility not to disclose."

Zuckerman noted the three reasons a criminal defense attorney would step down from a case, which included financial issues, conflict of interest or conflict with the client on strategy.

"If Jackson is claiming circumstances beyond Nick’s control have dictated his withdrawal, then we can rule out number three," Zuckerman said.

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani agreed that money – or the lack thereof – was most likely the reason Jackson stepped down.

"In the business, we say Mr. Green didn’t show up. Nick can’t pay Jackson. It would be a seven-figure retainer, and he doesn’t have the money. If he did, why would he be living in his parents’ guest house? Maybe his siblings considered paying Jackson but changed their mind."

He added, "The other possibility is that they disagreed on case strategy. But then another private retained attorney would substitute in and not the public defender’s office. Nick has a chance, but not a good one. Jackson or a public defender will have the same problems with the case."

Rahmani also explained how under California's slayer rule, a child who kills their parents cannot inherit from their estate.

"That means they can't take under a will, trust, life insurance, or act as any other kind of beneficiary," Rahmani said. "The law presumes the killer predeceased their parents. A murder conviction in criminal court is enough to trigger the rule. A probate judge can also apply it. Nontraditional assets like intellectual property may be held in separate LLCs or trusts, by the analysis is the same. The murderous heir won't inherit as a matter of law."

The 32-year-old was charged in December with two counts of first-degree murder, and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty. He remains in custody at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility after formally being charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his parents.

Kimberly Greene, the deputy public defender assigned to the case, spoke briefly with Nick Wednesday morning. "He was understanding that there was going to be a change in counsel," she said. "We haven't had any in-depth conversations."

Ritter insisted that the public defender's office is "well qualified" to handle Nick's case.

"They handle these types of cases all the time, and they also have the resources to hire … they have investigators who can work on their behalf," Ritter said. "I'm not trying to take anything away from whatever representation Alan Jackson may have done on his behalf, but I don't think that this is somehow devastating to his chances."

A spokesman for the Reiner family told Fox News Digital, "They have the utmost trust in the legal process and will not comment further on matters related to the legal proceedings."

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.