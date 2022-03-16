Britney Spears’ Instagram account disappears again

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Britney Spears appears to have wiped one of her social media accounts.

In a clandestine move on Wednesday, the 40-year-old pop star once again deleted her Instagram account with no warning for going silent on social media.

In recent months, Spears has used her Instagram platform to speak openly about her conservatorship and to air her family’s dirty laundry, alleging a slew of supposed misdealing and ill behavior against her.

Fans have also come to frequently scroll past a number of risqué photos and videos from a liberated Spears that she has shared to her social media account.

Last month, she told her fans on Instagram that she would be leaving her famous Thousand Oaks, California, home many fans have come to know thanks to countless social media posts Spears has shared from within its walls.

"So this is the view from my room … It’s pretty spectacular," Spears wrote in an Instagram post at the time that saw a marvelous pink and blue sunset cascade over her luscious backyard. "I’ve lived in this house for seven years, and I’m in the process of buying a new home … It’s time for change!"

"I’ve been pretty modest about the home I live in now," she continued. "I know you guys have seen me dance in my living room … But honestly I have three living rooms. Maybe one day I’ll give you guys a tour, but until then here’s the pink sky!"

In September, Spears announced that she would be taking a social media break to revel in her engagement to longtime beau Sam Asghari but assured her fans via Twitter that she would "be back soon."

In addition to becoming engaged and scoring a conservatorship victory in the last year, Spears has also inked on the dotted line to pen a tell-all book in a landmark deal worth $15 million.

She has also vowed in a since-deleted Instagram post to sue her ex-business manager and Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group founder Lou Taylor and her associate Robin Greenhill, alleging they "were trying to kill me" by colluding with Spears’ estranged father and former estate conservator, Jamie Spears, who allegedly "worshipped" Taylor and Greenhill and "would have done anything they asked of him !!!!"

Reps for Spears and Instagram did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.