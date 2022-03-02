Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kanye West
Published

Kanye West’s 'Eazy' video sees cartoon version of Kim Kardashian’s BF Pete Davidson buried alive: 'Disturbing'

Davidson has been on the receiving end of the 'Donda 2' rapper's wrath since he first began dating Kim Kardashian

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for February 28 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for February 28

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

It appears Kanye West is sending a not-so subtle message to his estranged wife’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson

On Wednesday, West, 44, released a music video for his new song "Eazy" in which he was seen kidnapping and burying a cartoon version of the "Saturday Night Live" star.  The video has garnered criticism on social media, with commenters calling the video "disturbing," "terrifying" stating it's "not art" and "not ok."

Sharing the mostly Claymation video with his Instagram followers, West is seen rapping while sitting on top of a coffin. Later in the video, West puts a bag over a Davidson-like character’s head and kidnaps him. 

Kanye West took a not-so subtle jab at his estranged wife's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson in a new music video that was released on Wednesday.

Kanye West took a not-so subtle jab at his estranged wife's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson in a new music video that was released on Wednesday. (Getty Images)

He then takes the character to an empty grave on a four-wheeler and buries the body, leaving the Davidson cartoons' head visible as he planted rose seeds around his head. 

KIM KARDASHIAN OFFICIALLY DECLARED SINGLE IN DIVORCE FROM KANYE WEST

West revealed that once the roses bloomed from the still-alive cartoon, the rapper picked them and loaded them into a pick-up truck. 

This scene appears to tie back to the gift West gave his estranged wife on Valentine’s Day, a pick-up truck with a bed full of roses. 

West, 44, shared with his Instagram followers a mostly Claymation clip where he's seen rapping on top of a wooden coffin and placing a bag on the head of a Davidson-like cartoon character before burying him alive.

West, 44, shared with his Instagram followers a mostly Claymation clip where he's seen rapping on top of a wooden coffin and placing a bag on the head of a Davidson-like cartoon character before burying him alive. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

"EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER, EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO. JK, HE’S FINE," read the final frame in West’s video with the word "SKETE" crossed out. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER 

The video comes after West released his song "Eazy", which features The Game, in January. At the time, the rapper incited outrage as he insinuated a violent attack on Kardashian’s new boyfriend. 

The beauty mogul went on to share that West’s online harassment caused "emotional distress" to herself and their children. 

West has been harassing the ‘Saturday Night Live’ star since he first started dating Kim Kardashian. 

West has been harassing the ‘Saturday Night Live’ star since he first started dating Kim Kardashian.  (Getty)

The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from West in February 2021. They share four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The release of the bizarre music video comes shortly after news surfaced that a Los Angles judge ruled in Kardashian’s favor, making her officially a single woman amid her divorce with West. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Aside from the attacks on Davidson, 28, West has been focused on his new album, "Donda 2" and his newest Netflix documentary, "Jeen-Yuhs", which released its third and final episode on Tuesday.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in Febuary 2021 and on Wednesday, a Los Angeles judge ruled in Kardashian’s favor, making her officially a single woman amid her divorce with West. 

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in Febuary 2021 and on Wednesday, a Los Angeles judge ruled in Kardashian’s favor, making her officially a single woman amid her divorce with West.  (Getty Images)

Due to the documentary’s popularity, West has seen a spike on the Billboard 200 chart for his debut studio album, "College Dropout," which was released in 2004, the outlet reported.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending