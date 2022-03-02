Kanye West’s 'Eazy' video sees cartoon version of Kim Kardashian’s BF Pete Davidson buried alive: 'Disturbing'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It appears Kanye West is sending a not-so subtle message to his estranged wife’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

On Wednesday, West, 44, released a music video for his new song "Eazy" in which he was seen kidnapping and burying a cartoon version of the "Saturday Night Live" star. The video has garnered criticism on social media, with commenters calling the video "disturbing," "terrifying" stating it's "not art" and "not ok."

Sharing the mostly Claymation video with his Instagram followers, West is seen rapping while sitting on top of a coffin. Later in the video, West puts a bag over a Davidson-like character’s head and kidnaps him.

He then takes the character to an empty grave on a four-wheeler and buries the body, leaving the Davidson cartoons' head visible as he planted rose seeds around his head.

West revealed that once the roses bloomed from the still-alive cartoon, the rapper picked them and loaded them into a pick-up truck.

This scene appears to tie back to the gift West gave his estranged wife on Valentine’s Day, a pick-up truck with a bed full of roses.

"EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER, EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO. JK, HE’S FINE," read the final frame in West’s video with the word "SKETE" crossed out.

The video comes after West released his song "Eazy", which features The Game, in January. At the time, the rapper incited outrage as he insinuated a violent attack on Kardashian’s new boyfriend.

The beauty mogul went on to share that West’s online harassment caused "emotional distress" to herself and their children.

The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from West in February 2021. They share four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The release of the bizarre music video comes shortly after news surfaced that a Los Angles judge ruled in Kardashian’s favor, making her officially a single woman amid her divorce with West.

Aside from the attacks on Davidson, 28, West has been focused on his new album, "Donda 2" and his newest Netflix documentary, "Jeen-Yuhs", which released its third and final episode on Tuesday.

Due to the documentary’s popularity, West has seen a spike on the Billboard 200 chart for his debut studio album, "College Dropout," which was released in 2004, the outlet reported.