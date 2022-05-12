Kim Kardashian says Kanye West compared her style to Marge Simpson amid divorce

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kanye West isn't a fan of Kim Kardashian's new style.

West apparently mocked one of Kardashian's fashion choices amid their divorce, the reality TV star admitted in the latest episode of "The Kardashians."

"I got to a point where I would ask his advice for everything down to what I wear. Even now I’m having panic attacks, like what do I wear?" Kardshian explained.

Even though West styled Kardashian for her appearance on "Saturday Night Live," the SKIMS founder explained that she picked out her own outfit for an appearance at the WSJ Magazine's Innovator Awards.

"I was like, ‘How do I wear something that hasn’t been pre-vetted first?"

Kardashian's outfit, which consisted of a SKIMS dress paired with gloves, was apparently criticized by West.

"He called me afterwards," the KKW Beauty founder recalled. "He told me my career's over and then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar."

Kardashian's wardrobe for "SNL" wasn't the only thing West helped her with. The "Donda" singer also reportedly helped her work on her monologue for the show.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021. While West still spent time with the kids, she and the rapper didn't have much of a relationship at the time.

"I mean, he would still see the kids and stuff," Kardashian said. "Him and I just took a minute of not talking. And I think in relationships, it'll be like that. I hope we, you know, are the co-parenting goals at the end of the day."

West and Kardashian have had a rocky public divorce. The musician had been airing out his drama with Kardashian over the parenting of their kids and the "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

West has been silent on social media since being banned from Instagram for 24 hours in March. The rapper was banned due to a violation of Instagram's policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying, a spokesperson for Meta , the parent company of Instagram, confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time.

Leading up to his suspension, Kardashian claimed in court documents that West's posts on Instagram caused her "emotional distress."

"I very much desire to be divorced," Kardashian wrote in a court filing obtained by Fox News Digital.

"I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress."