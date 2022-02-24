Kim Kardashian says Kanye West’s posts caused 'emotional distress,’ ‘no way to repair’ marriage: court docs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Kardashian still wants to be single.

Kardashian, 41, claimed Kanye West's social media posts have caused her "emotional distress" and emphasized that she believes terminating her marital status will allow the rapper to move on, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital on Thursday.

"I very much desire to be divorced," Kardashian wrote in the court filing. "I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress."

Kardashian was seemingly referencing the multiple posts West has published on Instagram attacking the reality TV star's new boyfriend among other people, including her mom Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

West has also publicly declared that God will bring Kardashian back to him amid the ongoing divorce.

"I believe that the Court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children," Kardashian also stated.

Kardashian's court filing revealed that the "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star does not believe that there is a way to "repair" the couple's marriage.

"While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage."

"Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not. I ask that the Court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives."

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021. The two share four children; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Since filing for divorce, Kardashian has started a relationship with comedian Pete Davidson. The two have been spotted on dates and on vacation together.

West also seemingly moved on with Julia Fox, but the romance was short-lived.

The beauty mogul's court filing comes after West objected to Kardashian's request for a judge to declare her single during the divorce proceedings.