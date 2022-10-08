Ye won’t ‘compromise’ with Kim Kardashian over kids’ education, compares ex-wife to Marilyn Monroe

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, is continuing to take a stand against ex-wife Kim Kardashian over their kids’ schooling.

In part two of Ye’s all-encompassing exclusive interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, which aired on Friday, he argued he's not willing to "compromise" his kid’s education.

"What they do is take all of the celebrities [kids] – the actors, the basketball players – and they throw them in this one school, and they indoctrinate the kids," Ye claimed on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Ye’s comments come on the heels of him discussing he was "biting my tongue" on his political views, since he thought it would be beneficial for his children.

"My kids are going to a school that teaches Black kids a complicated Kwanzaa…they don't teach even Christmas itself," Ye said about his kid’s current school, Sierra Canyon.

The "Jesus Walks" rapper still suggest his kids go to Donda Academy – a new private Christian school that Ye created.

Teaching pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, Donda Academy is located in Simi Valley, California, and prides itself on preparing students to become "the next generation of leaders, thinkers and innovators." Parents reportedly need to sign a non-disclosure agreement before their children can attend.

The "Famous" rapper continued to praise his kids during his interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and noted he had to fight for his children’s schooling.

"My son, Psalm is brilliant…they are looking to figure out how to indoctrinate him to make him be another part of the system," Ye explained.

"I have a choir at my school…right now, we've come to a compromise, but I'm not finished because I don't compromise."

Kardashian and Ye came to an agreement that their four kids would attend Sierra Canyon full-time and then participate in after-school activities at Donda Academy.

However, Ye added that his son is already influenced by his current school system since he questioned why he must attend Donda Academy at all.

"I sat there with my son…and he said, ‘Why do I need to sing? I don't even go to your school.’ So imagine a 16-year-old version of that guy? The 26-year-old version of that guy where the father doesn't have say…of what the kids are watching, what the kids are wearing, what the kids are eating, who the kids are hanging out with."

Ye and Kardashian share four kids together — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

During Ye’s Fox News interview, he compared his ex-wife to Marilyn Monroe and criticized the media for saying "she’s going to be single forever."

"Kim is like a hybrid. She is not just Marilyn Monroe…she is also a fashion person. She is a mom…an activist…a lawyer. She is a multi-billionaire. She is hot. She is one of the most beautiful people of all time," he told the Fox News anchor.

"When you see a headline that says Kim says, "Oh, I'm going to stay single forever." That's the indoctrination…they want this person to tell all the little girls out there that they need to be single forever."

Last year, the SKIMs founder and Ye filed for divorce. Since then, there have been heated arguments about how they plan to raise their children and co-parent.

In part one of Ye’s exclusive interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, the rapper pointed out that he received criticism for moving into a house next door to his ex-wife to be closer to his kids.

"The media ridiculed me for getting the house next door to Kim to see my children, and they even said that I was stalking her and her new boyfriend," he remarked on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."