Kanye West wishes Donald Trump and first lady well after their positive coronavirus diagnosis

Kanye West is a compassionate competitor.

The 43-year-old rapper took time on Saturday to send well wishes to President Donald Trump and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, following their positive coronavirus diagnosis.

HOLLYWOOD REACTS TO DONALD'S, MELANIA TRUMP'S POSITIVE CORONAVIRUS TESTS: 'KARMA 2020'

Trump, 74, and Melania, 50, announced they contracted the potentially deadly respiratory virus on Friday, Oct. 2 – three days after the first presidential debate.

“There’s a crying need for civility across the board. We need to and will come together in the name of Jesus,” West wrote in a tweet one day after the president’s bombshell statement. “I’m praying for President Trump’s and Melania’s full recovery, just as I would for Joe and Jill Biden if they were stricken, as well as everyone else with COVID-19.”

West first announced he was running for president on Independence Day this year.

ALYSSA MILANO REACTS TO TRUMP TESTING POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS: 'I WOULDN’T WISH THIS VIRUS ON MY WORST ENEMY'

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” he tweeted to kick off his campaign.

In an interview with Forbes in July, the Grammy-winning rapper said he is running as an independent under a new political party that he had created, which is known as the Birthday Party.

“Because when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday,” he told the outlet.

West’s running mate is Michelle Tidball, a Christian preacher from Wyoming.

MICHAEL RAPAPORT ROASTS PRESIDENT TRUMP AFTER HE CONTRACTS CORONAVIRUS: 'BLEACH IT OUT'

West and Tidball will appear on the ballots in 12 states, including Kentucky, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Utah, Idaho, Tennessee, Vermont, Mississippi, and notable swing states Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota.

Trump last shared an update on his condition on Saturday.

“Going welI, I think,” he wrote in a brief tweet. “Thank you to all. LOVE!!!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

More than 7.3 million Americans have contracted the novel coronavirus as of Sunday morning, according to the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Dashboard.