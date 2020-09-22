Kim Kardashian poses in a snakeskin-print bikini as she goes for a ‘night swim’

Kim Kardashian is strutting her stuff.

The reality star, 39, is no stranger to showing some skin on Instagram and shared a handful of steamy bikini snaps on the app on Monday.

In the photos, Kardashian wears her hair in an elongated braid as she dons a snakeskin-print bikini with red, gold and brown patterning and large earrings.

PARIS HILTON, KIM KARDASHIAN REUNITE AND SAY THEY'RE 'CUTIES'

As one would while wearing a bathing suit, the star could be seen taking a dip in the photos, laying on her side for two of the pics.

In the third and final shot, Kardashian added a pair of dark sunglasses to her ensemble, puckered up her lips, and held an orange drink with a straw in her hand.

"Night swim," she captioned the post.

The star received plenty of praise in the comments.

KIM KARDASHIAN SHARES THROWBACK 'KUWTK' BIKINI PHOTO WITH SISTERS KOURTNEY AND KHLOE: 'TRIFECTA 2006'

"The best to ever do it," wrote a fan, adding a flame emoji.

"Truly an ICON," said another.

A third added: "So Gorgeous."

Last week, Kardashian also shared a bikini picture on the app, but rather than being a recent shot, it was a throwback photo featuring her sisters Kourtney and Khloe.

All three sisters are rocking sunglasses and bikinis. Kourtney opted for a purple, white and blue-colored two-piece, while Kim wore a number from Burberry and Khloé chose a green swimsuit.

"Trifecta 2006," she captioned the picture.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was recently revealed that the show for which Kardashian and her family have become mega-famous, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," will end after its upcoming 19th season.

Fox News' Mariah Haas contributed to this report