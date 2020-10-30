Kim Kardashian dresses up as Carole Baskin for Halloween, pal Jonathan Cheban goes as Joe Exotic

Kim Kardashian usually goes all out for Halloween.

The social media queen in past years has been singers Selena and Cher and this year decided to be inspired by one of the Internet's latest obsessions: Tiger King.

Kardashian, 40, dressed up as Carole Baskin, the big cat rescuer and nemesis of Joe Exotic, who he tried to have killed. Her costume included Carole's infamous flower crown, long blonde hair, and animal-printed blouse.

Meanwhile, her bestie Jonathan Cheban dressed up as Exotic. His costume featured a blonde mullet and mustache, a bedazzled shirt, and multiple piercings.

Kardashian's four kids, North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1, all dressed up as tigers.

Baskin and Exotic became pop-culture sensations after the Netflix true-crime documentary "Tiger King" premiered in March. It told the story of big cat zookeeper Exotic (real name Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage) and his feud with Baskin over the care and treatment of his wild animals.

The feud grew so intense Exotic hired an undercover FBI agent to kill Baskin. He is currently serving 22 years in prison for his role in a failed murder-for-hire plot, falsifying wildlife records, and killing endangered animals.

Recently, Baskin competed on "Dancing With the Stars" but was eliminated. She currently also runs the Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida.

To add another layer to the story, Baskin is rumored to have been involved in the death of her first husband Don Lewis. He disappeared in 1997 and was pronounced legally dead in 2002.

His body was never recovered and Baskin hasn't been charged with any crime and has repeatedly released statements refuting the accusations.