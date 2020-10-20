‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin reveals she’s bisexual: ‘I could just as easily have a wife as a husband’

“Tiger King” star Carole Baskin has come out as bisexual.

The Big Cat Rescue founder, 59, revealed she had an inkling that she was bisexual when she was younger, but it wasn’t until she got engaged to a psychologist who did work with the LGBTQ community in the ‘80s that she felt comfortable with the label.

“I was engaged to a psychologist, and that was his entire field, dealing with the LGBT+ community,” Baskin told Pink News. “It was during the period when AIDS was just wreaking havoc around the world, and people were losing their loved ones, and so I became very close to people in that community then.”

The “Dancing With the Stars” alum continued: “It was during the ’80s that I discovered that through dealing with the LGBT+ community that I [realized] I had just as equal feelings for women as I did for men.”

"I have always considered myself to be bisexual. Even though I’ve never had a wife, I could just as easily have a wife as a husband,” Baskin told the outlet.

The Big Cat Rescue star was married to Don Lewis until he disappeared in 1997 and was later declared legally dead. She is currently married to Howard Baskin, her husband of 16 years.

Baskin added: “I think we are all one and I just don’t see us as being different genders or different colors or anything."

She also touched on her “tomboy” childhood and said, "I was always very male-oriented in the things I did … I never had any mothering instincts or anything, you know, I never played with dolls. And so I always thought that there was something off there, that I couldn’t quite put my finger on.”

The “Tiger King” star’s nemesis, Joe "Exotic" Maldonado-Passage, is openly gay.

Baskin told the outlet that Maldonado-Passage is "an embarrassment to the human community," but it “doesn’t have anything to do with any of the communities that he may associate himself with.”

"It’s not a matter of what your sexuality is, this man is just a deviant in the way that he treats human life and animal life," she said of the former Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park owner.