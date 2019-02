Kim Kardashian connected with the "other side" this week thanks to Theresa Caputo, better known as the “Long Island Medium.”

“You guys, today is probably one of the best days of my life and I have to tell you why. Guess who’s at my house and I did a reading with!” the 38-year-old said on her Instagram story Tuesday while pulling Caputo in for a hug.

“The Long Island Medium is in Calabasas, can you believe this?” she added. “She’s at my house.”

“You know, my daughter Victoria probably flatlined,” Caputo said in response.

“Victoria! Where are you? I don’t think I’m giving your mom back. She’s staying!” Kardashian joked.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, was also present at the reading, briefly appearing in her sister’s story. While’s it’s not clear what was discussed, it’s possible the medium addressed Khloe’s relationship with now ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, Page Six noted. Thompson, a professional basketball player, has allegedly been involved in a recent cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner’s longtime friend, Jordyn Woods.

Following their meeting, Caputo posted a photo of herself and Kardashian to Instagram.

“She’s honestly one of the sweetest most genuine people I’ve ever met," the 52-year-old wrote. “Thank you for trusting me with the souls of your loved ones it was an honor to channel for you.”