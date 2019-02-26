Expand / Collapse search
Angelina Jolie attends movie screening with all 6 'grown up' children

Madeline Farber
Angelina Jolie with children Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt and Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt attend "The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind" Special Screening at Crosby Street Hotel on February 25, 2019 in New York City.

Angelina Jolie with children Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt and Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt attend "The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind" Special Screening at Crosby Street Hotel on February 25, 2019 in New York City. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix)

They’re so grown up!

Actress Angelina Jolie on Monday attended a special screening of the film “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” alongside her and ex-husband Brad Pitt’s six children: Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10.

The screening took place at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City, according to Insider.

Jolie also moderated a question and answer session during the event with the film’s director Chiwetel Ejiofor and writer William Kamkwamba.

Angelina Jolie and her children attend a screening of 'The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind' in SoHo on February 25, 2019 in New York City. (Getty)

The film, which is based on the true story of a 13-year-old Malawian boy who built a wind turbine to save his village from starvation, will be released on Netflix on March 1.

The family’s appearance comes after they attended a separate screening at New York’s Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) last Thursday, Page Six reported.

