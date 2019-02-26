Angelina Jolie attends movie screening with all 6 'grown up' children

They’re so grown up!

Actress Angelina Jolie on Monday attended a special screening of the film “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” alongside her and ex-husband Brad Pitt’s six children: Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10.

The screening took place at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City, according to Insider.

Jolie also moderated a question and answer session during the event with the film’s director Chiwetel Ejiofor and writer William Kamkwamba.

The film, which is based on the true story of a 13-year-old Malawian boy who built a wind turbine to save his village from starvation, will be released on Netflix on March 1.

The family’s appearance comes after they attended a separate screening at New York’s Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) last Thursday, Page Six reported.