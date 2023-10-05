Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Kim Kardashian flashes butt during accidental and painful wardrobe malfunction

Kim also confessed that she and sister Kourtney Kardashian used to call a sex hotline as teenagers

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Kim Kardashian suffered an embarrassing albeit hilarious wardrobe malfunction in a preview of next week's episode of Hulu's "The Kardashians."

Wearing a latex bralette and matching pants, Kardashian was horrified when she realized her pants had ripped.

"My whole butt is out," she told the camera in a confessional.

Three split of Kim Kardashian realizing her leather pants have visibly ripped on her left side, showing part of her bum

Kim Kardashian suffered a wardrobe malfunction moments before appearing at the iConnections conference in Miami. (Hulu)

"It's stuck to my f---ing a--. It hurts so bad," the stunned reality star admitted, as she noticed her pants were split in multiple areas. 

The incident, filmed moments before Kardashian was supposed to speak at the iConnections' Global Alts Conference in Miami, took place in February. "I just was dying inside sitting up on stage, like, feeling a breeze, in my a--," she confessed of the awkward moment.

By the time Kardashian took the stage, she was wearing a long blazer that covered her famous derrière

Kim Kardashian folds her arms over her crossed legs and wears a blazer on stage in miami

Kim Kardashian looked visibly uncomfortable while sitting on stage at the conference, moments after her pants ripped. (SplashNews.com)

The episode was full of confessionals from Kardashian, who also revealed that when she and sister Kourtney Kardashian were teenagers, they frequently called a sex hotline for fun. Younger sister Khloé divulged her sisters' secret while they visited the Century City Mall, which was a regular hangout for the Kardashian sisters.

"We would talk to these guys, we would be like, 15. And they would be like, ‘Okay. Yah. Meet me at Blockbuster . . . at the mall.' And we'd see the poor guy, and we'd stand him up and we'd take a Polaroid," she says of the unknowing men.

Kim Kardashian in a very plunging black gown poses for a photo with sister Kourtney Kardashian in a black dress at the amfAR Gala

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are only 1.5 years apart, so the sisters grew up doing the same things. (Clint Spaulding/amfAR/Getty Images)

"And we have a book of Polaroids of these guys that we would stand up at the mall," she shared.

The sisters, whose relationship has turned tumultuous in recent years, actually call the hotline during the episode, since Kourtney knows the number "by heart." The SKIMS founder pretends to be a woman named Samantha, before she ultimately hangs up on the unknowing man named Chris.

New episodes of the show air on Hulu every Thursday.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

