Exclusive
Published

Sydney Sweeney, Olivia Wilde, Scarlett Johansson embrace 'intentional wardrobe malfunction' trend

Fashion expert Melissa Rivers details summer's hottest trend with visible lingerie

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Melissa Rivers analyzes latest revealing fashion trend Video

Melissa Rivers analyzes latest revealing fashion trend

The "Melissa Rivers Group Text" podcast host gave her expert opinion on "intentional wardrobe malfunctions."

Showing skin has always been in season on the red carpet, but Hollywood stars are taking a bold approach by purposefully revealing even more.

Sydney Sweeney recently turned heads wearing a silky white Miu Miu slip dress while leaving the Hotel Martinez at the Cannes Film Festival. 

The 25-year-old "White Lotus" star also revealed a powder blue bra underneath her simple sheer dress and sparked online chatter about this summer's official fashion trend: the "intentional wardrobe malfunction."

Olivia Wilde, Charlize Theron and Scarlett Johansson have taken note with their own exposed displays, but fashion expert Melissa Rivers exclusively told Fox News Digital the style has already made its mark multiple times.

‘EUPHORIA’ STAR SYDNEY SWEENEY'S DAD ‘WALKED OUT’ DURING HER EXPLICIT SCENES AFTER WATCHING SHOW

Sydney Sweeney joins Scarlett Johansson and Charlize Theron by showing their bras in new summer fashion trend

Scarlett Johansson, Sydney Sweeney and Charlize Theron have each taken interest in showing off their lingerie. (Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney sports silk dress with blue bra at Cannes Film Festival

Sydney Sweeney made a fashion statement with her lingerie at Cannes. (Arnold Jerocki)

Sweeney breezed through the lobby of the popular French hotel with her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, during the star-studded festival.

Her spaghetti strap slip dress draped down to the ground and featured delicate cups that highlighted her chic couture bra.

While the "Euphoria" actress went viral for her head-turning moment, the "Melissa Rivers Group Chat" podcast host looked back in fashion history books.

IRINA SHAYK, SALMA HAYEK AND DUA LIPA DARE TO BARE AT 2023 CANNES FILM FESTIVAL

"Dolce & Gabbana did it a hundred years ago," Rivers said. "They did these corset dresses, and it became a big part of the Dolce & Gabbana look for at least a decade. So, this is not some original fashion moment. 

Sydney Sweeney shows off white silk slip dress at French hotel

"The White Lotus" star stepped out at Cannes with her fiancé, Jonathan Davino. (Arnold Jerocki)

Sydney Sweeney wears lingerie with a showstopping white dress

Sweeney started a viral trend by intentionally showing off her silk blue bra underneath her dress. (Arnold Jerocki)

"With fashion, everything is cyclical, too."

Days after Sydney's style statement, Scarlett Johansson showed off her straps at the "Asteroid City" screening in Cannes.

Asteroid City star Scarlett Johansson wears pink Prada dress with white bra straps

Scarlett Johansson's looked pretty in pink at the "Asteroid City" premiere last week. (Michael Buckner)

Scarlett Johansson walks red carpet at Cannes wearing pink dress with white bra straps showing

Scarlett Johansson's bra top glittered on the red carpet at Cannes.  (Michael Buckner)

Johansson stepped onto the Palais de Festivals red carpet wearing a baby pink custom Prada gown with a straight silhouette and a low back.

A peekaboo white bralette peered out above the structured hem of her pastel dress, updating the timeless piece to a modern moment.

WATCH: Melissa Rivers analyzes latest revealing fashion trend

Melissa Rivers analyzes latest revealing fashion trend Video

"I don’t know if it was the ‘90s or the 2000’s, but I think it was the late 90s," Rivers said of D&G's classic designs.

IRINA SHAYK EMBRACES HEAD-TURNING LINGERIE LOOK ON CANNES RED CARPET: ‘JUST DO IT’

"I'm sure if we went back even further in history, you could go back to the French court and the English court, and you could see that they would have the undergarments and the dresses over them. So, you know, what goes around, comes around." 

Charlize Theron shows skin wearing black Dior bra and shorts

Charlize Theron rocked Dior lingerie on the "Fast X' red carpet last month. (Mondadori Portfolio)

Charlize Theron wears black leather beret with glittering lingerie

Charlize Theron's ensemble was complete with a leather beret. (Mondadori Portfolio)

Charlize Theron elevated lingerie to another level at the "Fast X" premiere in Rome last month.

Theron slipped into a three-piece Dior set, including black hot pants and a matching floor-length duster.

OLIVIA WILDE TURNS HEADS AT OSCARS PARTY IN LEATHER BRA

The Academy award-winning actress opted for a sleek bra top underneath while posing in front of the Colosseum in a pair of black pumps.

Her glittering, sheer lounge wear was made of chain mail material from the brand's spring/summer 2023 haute couture collection.  

In April, country music superstar Kelsea Ballerini proved to be a trendsetter as she walked the CMT Music Awards red carpet with straps out.

Kelsea Ballerini walking the carpet at the 2023 CMT Awards

Kelsea Ballerini walked the red carpet at the 2023 CMT Awards in a Dolce & Gabbana number. (Getty Images)

Kelsea Ballerini shows off white bra in Dolce dress at CMT Awards

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes went public with their relationship at the CMT Awards in April. (Jay Conlon)

True to Rivers' words, Ballerini rocked a gorgeous gray Dolce & Gabbana dress with a corset bodice and a white bustier. 

The "Hole in the Bottle" singer told Cosmopolitan before her hosting duties, "I’m feeling confident and feminine in the Dolce."

Olivia Wilde truly brandished her bra at a post Oscars celebration in March. 

The "Don't Worry Darling" director opted to leave her shirt at home and showed off a tiny black bra while walking the red carpet at the Vanity Fair party in Hollywood.

Olivia Wilde in a white dress at Vanity Fair party

Olivia Wilde wore a black leather bra with a white dress to the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Getty Images)

Olivia Wilde wore a leather bra with a white dress to Vanity Fair Oscars party

Olivia Wilde's unique outfit was complete with a one-sleeved dress and black leather bra. (Getty Images)

Wilde slipped into a white, one-sleeved Gabriela Hearst dress hemmed below her chest to reveal a strappy leather top.

"Again, red carpet, high-fashion, and look at the women who are wearing them," Rivers noted. "I’m not sure it’s made for civilians." 

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

