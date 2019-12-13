Kim Kardashian had 5 operations after son Saint's complicated birth

Kim Kardashian revealed that she had five operations since the complicated births of her children, North and Saint West.

On Thursday, Kim took to Instagram to upload a video that included very poignant reflections about her experiences with childbirth, while promoting her brand, Skims.

“When I was pregnant with my daughter North, I had a condition called preeclampsia or toxemia, which is basically when the mom’s organs start to shut down,” Kim, 39, explained. “The only way to get rid of that is to deliver the baby.

“At 34 and a half weeks, I had to go into emergency labor — they induced me. North was 4 pounds. She was almost six weeks early. After I delivered, my placenta never came out, so that’s called placenta accreta. My placenta grew inside my uterus and that is what women die from in childbirth,” the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star noted.

Kim then detailed the process of getting pregnant with her second child, Saint, stating, “After my daughter was born, I still continued to do the process of freezing my eggs. I was able to get pregnant through that with my son Saint, and then I had two embryos left. I had the same condition, same awful delivery that I had with my first daughter.”

“After that, I actually had to have five different operations within a year and a half to fix the damage that all of that did from the inside. From the outside I was filming and [doing] photoshoots. I asked my doctors, ‘Can I do it one more time?’ And they were like, ‘We won’t even put an embryo in you — that would be like malpractice.’”

Kim has been married to rapper Kanye West since May 2014 and the couple are parents to four children.

Following the dangerous births of her first two children, Kim had two more--daughter Chicago, 1 and son Psalm, 7 months. Both children were delivered via surrogate.