Kardashian family shares video of food fight, fans criticize them for wasting food: 'Makes me cringe'

The Kardashian family is getting backlash on social media after Khloe posted a promo for the upcoming episode of their reality show that features the wealthy family engaging in a food fight.

The scene is set to air on the upcoming episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” but Khloe posted a preview on Instagram that got her followers quite fired up. The video shows her sisters Kim, Kourtney, their mother, Kris Jenner, and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, throwing mounds of pasta, salad, tea and other food at one another on the outdoor patio of Khloe’s Los Angeles home.

“Am I bothered by this food fight right now? Who the f--- wouldn’t be bothered by this?” Khloe narrates in the episode. “This is in any normal person’s world, bizarre, disturbing and unacceptable.”

She adds: “You messed with the wrong b---- Kris Jenner.”

The video shows the wasted food all over the ground and table settings as the girls laugh. The video ends with Kim sneaking up on her mom to, presumably, pour a whole pitcher of tea on her head.

While the moment may seem like a lighthearted family romp, people were quick to take to the comments of the Instagram post to criticize the family for wasting food in a world where many are starving.

“Guys food isn’t something you throw at people just to laugh,” one commenter noted.

“That’s very insensitive!! There’s ppl that can barely afford to have breakfast.” another noted.

“Wasting food for fun when there are thousands of hungry families. #lifeoftherich,” someone else noted alongside facepalm emojis.

“Makes me cringe to think of all the food that was wasted,” a fourth user added.

Representatives for “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.