Kim Kardashian stuns in bright blue two-piece swimsuit

Kim Kardashian is strutting her stuff.

The 41-year-old socialite has been enjoying a tropical getaway for a few days now, as she's showcased on Instagram.

On Tuesday, the star took the beach in a flashy, bright blue, two-piece swimsuit as she enjoyed some time on the beach and splashing in the water.

Kardashian's swimsuit featured a crop-top-style swim shirt with short sleeves and a high-waisted bottom, all of which put her curves on full display.

KANYE WEST CLAIMS KIM KARDASHIAN'S SECURITY KEPT HIM FROM HIS KIDS: REPORTS

The star hasn't shared where in the world she is, but she began posting photos of a tropical getaway early this week. Her posts contain shots of the reality star soaking in some sun on the beach – while donning a bikini of course.

In one post, she admired "mother nature" while using another to declare her day out a "beach party."

KIM KARDASHIAN AND KANYE WEST ARE MOVING ON, BOTH SEEN PACKING ON PDA WITH NEW ROMANCES

Kardashian's beach vacation comes as her beau, Pete Davidson, embarks on a new business venture – turning a ferry into a club.

The 28-year-old comedian and his "Saturday Night Live" co-star Colin Jost recently teamed up with comedy club owner Paul Italia to purchase a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry with the intention of converting it into a club.

Jost, Davidson and Italia put down Wednesday's winning bid for the John F. Kennedy, a 277-foot (84-meter) vessel that shuttled commuters between the New York City boroughs of Manhattan and Staten Island from 1965 until it was taken out of service last August.

The trio bought the boat, which was auctioned off by New York City's Department of Citywide Administrative Services, for $280,100.

KIM KARDASHIAN, PETE DAVIDSON VACATION IN THE BAHAMAS AS ROMANCE HEATS UP

"The Staten Island Ferry is definitely something iconic," Italia, a real estate investor and co-owner of the restaurant and comedy club The Stand, said Friday. "We wanted to figure out a way to save it and to do something special with it."

The transformation of the ferry won't be complete any time soon, but Italia claimed the project is in "really early stages."

"It’s really early stages here," he said. "You have a great idea and you’re working on executing it and the first step is the acquisition of the boat, and I think that that’s the story right now. We were successful in acquiring the boat and making sure it didn’t go into the scrapyard like the last two."

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz and The Associated Press contributed to this report