Couples
Published

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are moving on, both seen packing on PDA with new romances

West and Julia Fox were photographed kissing a day after Kardashian and Pete Davidson enjoyed a PDA-filled date night

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have seemingly moved on.

Kardashian, 41, and West, 44, were both spotted packing on the PDA with their new romances

Kardashian and Pete Davidson were seen slipping out the back door of Jon and Vinny's Fairfax in Los Angeles after enjoying an Italian-filled date night. Kardashian and Davidson were photographed holding hands during the outing.

The two kept it casual for their date night. Kardashian wore a blue sweatshirt paired with black pants. Davidson wore a hooded jacket over a t-shirt with vibrant pants. He accessorized with a hat.

WHO IS KANYE WEST'S NEW FLING, JULIA FOX?

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson hold hands while sneaking out through the back door of Jon and Vinny's Fairfax after enjoying dinner.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson hold hands while sneaking out through the back door of Jon and Vinny's Fairfax after enjoying dinner. (HakopArshakyan / BACKGRID)

Kardashian and Davidson shared a hug while making a pit stop at Rite Aid for ice cream.

The duo also made a quick stop at a local Rite Aid Pharmacy to pick up some ice-cream, before heading home for the night.

The duo also made a quick stop at a local Rite Aid Pharmacy to pick up some ice-cream, before heading home for the night. (HakopArshakyan / BACKGRID)

Meanwhile, West was spotted out at dinner with his new flame Julia Fox just a day after Kardashian's casual date night.

West and Fox enjoyed a meal at Delilah in Los Angeles. The two were joined by Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, Antonio Brown and others, according to reports.

Kanye West and Julia Fox share a tender kiss after dinner. The hot new couple stepped out to a flash frenzy and mob of waiting fans just a day after Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted enjoying a low-key pizza night.

Kanye West and Julia Fox share a tender kiss after dinner. The hot new couple stepped out to a flash frenzy and mob of waiting fans just a day after Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted enjoying a low-key pizza night. (BACKGRID)

Fox and West were photographed kissing outside the restaurant.

A group of fans and photographers waited outside the restaurant to catch a glimpse of the couple Wednesday. 

The ‘Uncut Gems’ actress sported a sexy fitted leather crop top that revealed two intricate S shaped tattoos on her back and low slung, curve hugging leather pants and black stilettos.

The ‘Uncut Gems’ actress sported a sexy fitted leather crop top that revealed two intricate S shaped tattoos on her back and low slung, curve hugging leather pants and black stilettos. (BACKGRID)

Fox wore a fitted leather crop top that showed off two S-shaped tattoos on her back. She paired the top with leather pants and black stilettos.

West has been single since Kardashian filed for divorce in February. The former pair were married for nearly seven years and share four kids together.

West has recently been linked to Fox, despite multiple public declarations that the estranged couple would be reunited.

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. You can reach her at lauryn.overhultz@fox.com.

