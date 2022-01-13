Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are moving on, both seen packing on PDA with new romances

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have seemingly moved on.

Kardashian, 41, and West, 44, were both spotted packing on the PDA with their new romances.

Kardashian and Pete Davidson were seen slipping out the back door of Jon and Vinny's Fairfax in Los Angeles after enjoying an Italian-filled date night. Kardashian and Davidson were photographed holding hands during the outing.

The two kept it casual for their date night. Kardashian wore a blue sweatshirt paired with black pants. Davidson wore a hooded jacket over a t-shirt with vibrant pants. He accessorized with a hat.

Kardashian and Davidson shared a hug while making a pit stop at Rite Aid for ice cream.

Meanwhile, West was spotted out at dinner with his new flame Julia Fox just a day after Kardashian's casual date night.

West and Fox enjoyed a meal at Delilah in Los Angeles. The two were joined by Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, Antonio Brown and others, according to reports.

Fox and West were photographed kissing outside the restaurant.

A group of fans and photographers waited outside the restaurant to catch a glimpse of the couple Wednesday.

Fox wore a fitted leather crop top that showed off two S-shaped tattoos on her back. She paired the top with leather pants and black stilettos.

West has been single since Kardashian filed for divorce in February. The former pair were married for nearly seven years and share four kids together.