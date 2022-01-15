Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian's security kept him from his kids: reports

Kanye West revealed he bought a house across the street from estranged wife Kim Kardashian in order to be close to his kids.

West, 44, also claimed that Kardashian hasn't been letting him come inside the home with his kids in an upcoming interview with "Hollywood Unlocked."

"My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule. That's why I even got the house," West told Jason Lee. "[It was] flipped into there was something wrong with me getting a house next to my kids."

West reflected on his own relationship with his dad and his childhood move to Chicago.

"You see when my mom took me from Atlanta to Chicago, my dad didn't come to the coldest and most dangerous city in the world to be next to [me]," West said. "He said, 'I'm going to stay down in Atlanta.'"

"Nothing with my career, with this rap, with this media, with none of that, that's gonna keep me from my children. And that's what I want everybody to know," he added. "Don't play with me, don't play with my children. Ain't no security gonna get in between me and my children and you ain't gonna gaslight me."

Kardashian and West share four kids together; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Also in the Hollywood Unlocked interview, West claimed that Kardashian has not been allowing him to enter the home, Entertainment Tonight reported.

"My daughter wanted me to go inside," he told Jason Lee (via ET). "I was like, I am the richest Black man and North's father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter and that had not been defined."

The "Heartless" rapper went further to claim that security hadn't let him enter the home because Kardashian's new boyfriend was inside.

"And I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can't even go to," he continued. "And that's where I call my cousins. And my cousins is real opinionated, you know that. And I said, 'I need you to go and say these two things.' Security ain't going to be in between me and my children, and my children ain't going to be on TikTok without my permission."

Representatives for West and Kardashian did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

However, a source claimed to Page Six that Kardashian was angry over the accusations brought on by West.

"Pete has yet to be introduced to Kim’s kids, and it’s widely known that whenever he visits her in LA, he stays at a hotel in Beverly Hills where she’s been spotted with him," the source told the outlet.

Kardashian and West have both seemingly moved on since the reality TV star filed for divorce in February. Most recently Kardashian has been linked to Davidson, while West has started up a new fling with actress Julia Fox.

Kardashian addressed the divorce during a "Keeping up with the Kardashians" reunion in June.

"I honestly don't think I would even say it here on TV, but it was not one specific thing that happened on either part. I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision," Kardashian told host Andy Cohen at the time.