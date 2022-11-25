Kim Kardashian gets backlash for spending 'Friendsgiving' with Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian is getting dragged online for hanging out with Tristan Thompson, with fans saying she betrayed her sister Khloé Kardashian.

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Kim shared a series of photos on her Instagram showing herself and Thompson visiting a juvenile facility and having a "Friendsgiving" celebration with the young men there.

"This year I’m really thankful for the people I have met in all of the prisons around the country," she captioned the photos. "This week @realtristan13 and I had an inspiring Friendsgiving dinner with the young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick."

Kim praised the young men at the facility, saying many of them "are in college classes and have made huge changes in their life." Camp Kilpatrick is a facility in Malibu, California, where imprisoned youth are sent for good behavior in an attempt to rehabilitate them through a mentoring program. It offers classes in "music, media arts, visual arts, creative writing, restorative justice" as well as "substance abuse counseling."

The reality star said her favorite part of the dinner was "going around the table and hearing what their dreams and aspirations are," adding that she "can't wait to see them all come true."

While the post was very celebratory, the comments section was filled with people accusing her of betraying her sister Khloé for going to the event with Thompson.

"Why are u doing this with Tristan after what he did to ur sister? Please make it make sense," one person commented.

Another called Kim out for tearing Thompson down on their reality show, only to turn around and involve him in such a meaningful event: "What we aren’t going to do is make Tristan the enemy and then try to give him his redemption arc. Blur his face out lol."

The basketball player famously cheated on Kim's younger sister multiple times over the course of their relationship, the first time being when she was nine months pregnant with their daughter True.

In March 2021, Thompson was unfaithful for the third time when he traveled to Miami to play basketball after Khloé threw him a 30th birthday party. During the trip, he conceived a child with fitness model and personal trainer Maralee Nichols. The news of her pregnancy broke in November 2021.

Thompson initially denied he was the father of Nichols' baby, even refusing to pay child support. However, a DNA test proved his paternity. Thompson reportedly new about the baby before it went public, but he did not tell Khloé. Instead, he encouraged her to have a second child with him, a baby boy who was born via surrogate in July.

Thompson and Khloé officially broke up after the news of his child with Nichols broke, but continue to co-parent their two children together.