Kim Kardashian shares her theory on why 'hot' girls date Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian is sharing why she believes a lot of "hot girls" have been in a relationship with Pete Davidson.

"Pete has the best heart," Kardashian, 41, shared on Thursday night’s episode of Hulu’s "The Kardashians."

"I feel like people, they have this, like, idea of him that he dates all these hot girls — and he does. But he’s just the sweetest, most thoughtful person," she said of the "Saturday Night Live" alum.

During the clip of the episode, Kardashian was shopping for Davidson, who was her boyfriend at the time, in Milan, Italy, with some of her closest friends — Tracy Romulus, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton and longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic.

"I’m here in Milan and thinking about him, so just want to pick up just, like, a little thoughtful gift," Kardashian said in the episode, filmed in February. "I don’t think he’s, like, an Air Force 1 kind of guy," she continued as she browsed the store.

The Skims founder decided to grab Davidson a pair of New York Yankees baseball caps.

In August, Kardashian and the Staten Island native broke up after a nine-month relationship.

The comedian made headlines in 2018 for his brief yet highly public engagement to pop singing sensation Ariana Grande after a few weeks of dating.

But the couple split after five months, leading Grande to create her Grammy-nominated breakup album, "thank u, next." And Davidson moved on rather quickly to another celebrity, 49-year-old actress Kate Beckinsale.

After splitting from Beckinsale in April 2019, the actor and stand-up comedian navigated other high-profile romances — many of them short-lived.

Davidson was also linked to Margaret Qualley and model Kaia Gerber.

In 2021, Davidson and actress Phoebe Dynevor reportedly split after five months together just as Davidson started filming the rom-com "Meet Cute" with actress Kaley Cuoco. Dynevor started production on season 2 of her Netflix series, "Bridgerton."

Their relationship was over by summer 2021.

With reports that both Tom Brady and his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen, have hired divorce attorneys, the Twitter community is already trolling the quarterback, suggesting who Bündchen might date.

The Twitter community resoundingly agreed that the next person it sees dating the Brazilian-born supermodel is none other than Davidson.

"I give it 6 days before Gisele is spotted with Pete Davidson," one user on Twitter wrote.