Maralee Nichols reacts to Tristan Thompson admitting he's the father of her child

Maralee Nichols is reacting to Tristan Thompson 's announcement that a paternity test confirmed he is the father of her newborn son.

"There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols' baby," a rep for Nichols shared.

"Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements," the statement shared with People continues.

The ex-boyfriend of Khloé Kardashian – with whom he shares a daughter – was taken to court to prove paternity of a baby boy he allegedly fathered with a woman he met while he and Kardashian were an item. The NBA player announced Tuesday that he is indeed the father of fitness maven Nichols’ child.

"I take full responsibility for my actions," Thompson wrote in a scribe shared to his Instagram Stories on Monday. "Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

He went on to apologize to Kardashian for the "heartache and humiliation" he says he "caused" the reality star.

"You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions have certainly not lined up with the way I view you."

He continues, "I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

He also has a son from another relationship.

Thompson and Kardashian split for good over the summer.