©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Kim Kardashian won’t change her 'sexy' style when she becomes a lawyer: 'You can do whatever you want'

Kardashian is currently set to take the 'baby bar' exam this month

By Chelsea Hirsch | New York Post
Kim Kardashian may be studying to become a lawyer, but she has no plans to give up her sexy selfies or skin-baring style.

During the first part of the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion, which airs tonight, host Andy Cohen asked the 40-year-old reality star whether she plans to "pull back on presenting [herself] so suggestively or sexily" in the next phase of her professional life.

"I thought about this. And then I thought, ‘You can do it all. You can do whatever you want,'" Kardashian responded.

"Like I remember going to the White House one time and I was like, ‘Ooh, I just posted a bikini pic, you know, I hope they’re not looking at my Instagram while I’m in here!’ And then I thought, ‘You know what, you’ve gotta be you.'"

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner at the 2019 Met Gala. Kardashian is currently set to take the 'baby bar' exam this month. (Photo by Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The Skims founder added that she finds it "so freeing" to be able to "feel like, ‘F—k it. I’m 40! I’m in the best shape of my life and I want to post a bikini [picture] if I want to.'"

But Kardashian confessed that she would tone down her look if any of her four kids with estranged husband Kanye WestNorth, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, or Psalm, 2 — felt uncomfortable.

Kim Kardashian is studying to become a lawyer. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

"I also don’t want to embarrass my kids or make them feel a way if they’re in high school and I’m the embarrassing mom that’s posing in selfies and in bikinis," she said. "There will be limits."

Kardashian is currently set to take the "baby bar" exam this month after failing twice.

The second part of the "KUWTK" reunion will air on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

