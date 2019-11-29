Kid Rock slams Oprah in drunken rant at Nashville bar before being escorted out

Kid Rock slammed Oprah Winfrey during a foul-mouthed, drunken rant at a Tennessee bar this week.

The 48-year-old musician was at the Big A-- Honky Tonk Rock N' Roll Steakhouse in Nashville when he yelled into the microphone, "F--- Oprah. Oprah Winfrey is like 'Hey, I just want women to believe in this sh--'. F--- her. She can s--- d--- sideways," according to video obtained by TMZ.

"And if you say that, people say, 'Hey, I'm pretty sure Kid Rock's a racist.' I'm, like, 'OK, fine'. F--- off'," he added.

Kid, real name Robert James Ritchie, also took aim at "The View" co-host Joy Behar before he was escorted offstage by security. "I'm not a bad guy, I'm just an honest guy saying I don't like Oprah Winfrey or Joy Behar," he said.

Back in 2008, Kid made his feelings about Oprah known. He told The Independent magazine, "I just don’t believe her. Maybe it's because I'm not one of the 150 million brainwashed women who heed her every word."

The crowd didn't approve of Kid's message. In the video, someone can be heard saying, "He's racist. Look at him he's blacked out drunk as f---.'"

More recently, in August, the entertainer slammed Taylor Swift on social media because he disliked a tweet she wrote about her political beliefs and why she's become more vocal about issues that are important to her.

"Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies....period," Kid wrote on Friday.

Rock then implied Swift, 29, would perform a sexually suggestive act to get in the good graces of "Hollyweird" before he concluded it was the "oldest move in the book. Good luck girl."