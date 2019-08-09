Kid Rock slams Taylor Swift for siding with Democrats: 'She wants to be in movies....period'

Kid Rock isn't mincing his words when it comes to his thoughts on Taylor Swift on social media.

The 48-year-old slammed the 29-year-old in a recent tweet for speaking up about her political beliefs and why she's become more vocal about issues that are important to her.

"Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies....period," Kid, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, wrote on Friday on Twitter.

Rock then implied Swift would perform a sexually suggestive act to get in the good graces of "Hollyweird" before he concluded it was the, "oldest move in the book. Good luck girl."

His offensive comments come after Swift's cover story on Vogue's September issue dropped Thursday. During the interview, she explained why she wasn't politically active during the 2019 presidential campaign.

“Unfortunately in the 2016 election you had a political opponent who was weaponizing the idea of the celebrity endorsement," Swift said, making a reference to President Trump. "He was going around saying, I’m a man of the people. I’m for you. I care about you.' I just knew I wasn’t going to help."

"Also, you know, the summer before that election, all people were saying was, 'She’s calculated. She’s manipulative. She’s not what she seems. She’s a snake. She’s a liar,'" Swift recalled about her own reputation in the latter half of 2016.

"These are the same exact insults people were hurling at Hillary. Would I be an endorsement or would I be a liability? 'Look, snakes of a feather flock together. Look, the two lying women. The two nasty women.' Literally millions of people were telling me to disappear. So I disappeared. In many senses," she added.

Since the 2016 election, Swift has made her opinion widely known. She recently said that her upcoming seventh studio album, Lover, will have political undertones and in 2018 midterm elections she publicly endorsed Tennessee Democrats Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for the House of Representatives.

"In the past I've been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now," she wrote on Instagram in October 2018. "I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country."

Swift's activism also included speaking out against gun violence in March 2018 and making a donation to March For Our Lives ahead of the organization's rally in Washington D.C.

In 2019, she made a $113,000 donation to the Tennessee Equality Project, which advocates for LGBTQ+ rights by supporting inclusive legislation, and was an active part of Pride Month in June during which she dropped a new song, 'You Need to Calm Down,' which targeted homophobia.

Swift reasoned in her Vogue interview, “Rights are being stripped from basically everyone who isn’t a straight white cisgender male. I didn’t realize until recently that I could advocate for a community that I’m not a part of."

