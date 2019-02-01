Kid Rock blasts Detroit newspaper over report bartender's firing was racially motivated

Kid Rock blasted a Detroit newspaper Friday following a report that a bartender was suing the rocker’s restaurant over allegations she was fired for wearing “her hair natural, in a curly afro.”

Kid Rock, 48, tweeted Friday, “Re: Detroit Free Press…. More bad journalism. Another attempt to get cheap clicks and views. Only minor investigating instead of immediate reporting would reveal the correct facts. – Kick Rock.”

The article the singer was apparently referring to was published on Thursday and was titled, “Detroit Kid Rock restaurant bartender: My firing was racism.”

KID ROCK TELLS REPORTER TRUMP ‘SHOULD FIRE YOU’

Carinne Silverman-Maddox, according to the newspaper, filed a lawsuit against the singer’s Made in Detroit restaurant located in the Little Caesars Arena. The bartender, who is African-American, alleged she was fired “because of her skin color and for wearing her hair natural, in a curly afro instead of straight like her white co-workers.”

Silverman-Maddox said she was only the black bartender working at the restaurant on Oct. 13, the day she was “abruptly suspended and dismissed for allegedly overpouring a single drink.” She said that she had changed her hair that day as well.

She alleged after her suspension she was fired in retaliation for contacting the Michigan Department of Civil Rights.

KID ROCK PAYS $81,000 FOR LOCAL WALMART LAYAWAY ITEMS AFTER TYLER PERRY SETS EXAMPLE

Silverman-Maddox also alleged she never received "any level of discipline or negative coaching regarding her job performance” and witnessed an employee on the day of her suspension not checking patrons' IDs for alcoholic drinks.

Kid Rock is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

A request for comment from Kid Rock’s representative was not immediately returned.