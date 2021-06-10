Kid Rock addresses use of homophobic slur by using it again in a tweet

Kid Rock took to Twitter to double down on his controversial use of a homophobic slur during a recent concert appearance.

The outspoken rocker, 50, caught backlash after he took the stage inside the FishLipz Bar and Grill in Smithville, Tenn. and mocked onlookers who dared to record his set. The "Biker Boyz" actor reportedly shouted "f---k your iPhone" before using the other "f" word to deride his crowd.

"You f---ing f-----s with your iPhones out!!!" he yelled, according to footage obtained by TMZ.

On Wednesday, the performer, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, went on Twitter to address the situation, where he remained unapologetic in his use of the slur. However, he did distance himself from his "Kid Rock" persona a bit by sharing a quote on behalf of "Bob Ritchie."

"If Kid Rock using the word f-----t offends you, good chance you are one. Either way, I know he has a lot of love for his gay friends and I will have a talk with him. Have a nice day. -Bob Ritchie," he wrote.

Representatives for Rock did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The rocker, who previously toyed with the idea of running for office, is no stranger to impromptu public tirades that he doubles down on with his social media. Rock infamously launched into a rant against Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar in 2019 that caused many to label Rock a racist. He later defended his actions in a social media post.

"All this BS going on has just got [sic] my blood pumpin’ and is only more songwriting fuel for a new record and tour in 2021," Rock wrote in the first of two tweets venting his frustration. "I am beholden to no one, no corporate sponsors, no label and I am gonna go the f--k off!

"I'm not a bad guy, I'm just an honest guy saying I don't like Oprah Winfrey or Joy Behar," Rock said in a video at the time, in which someone can be heard saying: "He's racist. Look at him, he's blacked out drunk as f--k.'"

