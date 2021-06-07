Expand / Collapse search
Kid Rock spews homophobic slur at people filming him at Tennessee bar

Rock in 2019 ranted against Oprah Winfrey, Joy Behar, leading to claims of racism

By Julius Young | Fox News
Kid Rock wasn’t shy about hurling a homophobic slur over the weekend during a diatribe admonishing people who were recording him with their phones.

The outspoken performer, 50, whose real is Robert Ritchie, hit a stage inside the FishLipz Bar and Grill in Smithville, Tenn., and onlookers videoed the "Biker Boyz" actor shouting "f—k your iPhone" before belting the other "f" word at "you f---ing f-----s with your iPhones out!!!" according to footage obtained by TMZ.

Rock then motioned to his groin area, and through more profane language encouraged those filming him with their devices to post his appendage.

The gossip outlet reported Monday that security at the establishment went around the room telling people to put their phones down.

KID ROCK SLAMS OPRAH AGAIN ON TWITTER AFTER FOUL-MOUTHED, DRUNKEN RANT

Kid Rock slams Detroit newspaper for bad journalism over an article reporting on racism at one of his restaurants Video

The rocker is no stranger to impromptu public tirades. Rock infamously launched into a rant against Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar in 2019 that caused many to label Rock a racist. He later defended his actions in a social media post.

KID ROCK SOUNDS OFF ON NEW ALBUM AMID DRUNKEN OPRAH RANT BACKLASH: ‘HATERS BETTER BE SHAKING IN YOUR BOOTS’

"All this BS going on has just got [sic] my blood pumpin’ and is only more songwriting fuel for a new record and tour in 2021," Rock wrote in the first of two tweets venting his frustration. "I am beholden to no one, no corporate sponsors, no label and I am gonna go the f--k off!

"I'm not a bad guy, I'm just an honest guy saying I don't like Oprah Winfrey or Joy Behar," Rock said in a video at the time, in which someone can be heard saying: "He's racist. Look at him, he's blacked out drunk as f--k.'"

KID ROCK BLASTS DETROIT NEWSPAPER OVER REPORT BARTENDER'S FIRING WAS RACIALLY MOTIVATED

In his tweets, Rock also tweeted a photo of himself shirtless, flipping the birds in a music studio.

Reps for Rock and FishLipz Bar and Grill did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Julius is an LA Entertainment Reporter for Fox News.

