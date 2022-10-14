Kid Cudi gets skateboarding lessons from pro skater Tony Hawk

Kid Cudi, the singer behind the hit song "Pursuit Of Happiness" and creator of the Netflix animated series "Entergalactic," wanted to pick up skateboarding, and who better to teach the star the ins and outs than skating legend, Tony Hawk?

Hawk posted a video compilation of his skate sessions with Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, to his Instagram.

"Kid Cudi hit me up recently about wanting to learn how to skate. I have now given him two lessons in as many weeks and it has been gratifying to see his commitment to the process," Hawk wrote on his Instagram post.

"Rarely do beginning skaters take direction so well, or progress as quickly. By the second ‘lesson' he is turning, doing fakies, kickturns, fakie 180's and starting to snap ollies. And he's taken a couple heavy slams in the process! But we skaters know that makes getting up and conquering the challenge even more satisfying."

The skateboarding pro continued to talk about how happy he is that Kid Cudi picked up the new skill.

"It's been a pleasure and an honor getting to know Scott over this time. His multitude of talents in music and film are inspiring and I am thankful he has chosen skateboarding as a new passion, helping to raise awareness and appreciation for our culture to a bigger audience. His ‘pursuit of happiness’ now includes a wooden plank and four wheels. And he'll be fine once he gets it," Hawk concluded his post.

Kid Cudi also showed his appreciation for Hawk and expressed his excitement for the ramp that he is currently having built.

"The homie and coach, @tonyhawk hooked me up w a ramp builder. First day of installation tomorrow. This is unreal. Always wanted to skate ramps. I feel like a big kid," Kid Cudi wrote on Twitter.

He also shared the video of him taking lessons with Hawk to his Twitter and has continued to post progress pictures of his ramp.