Kid Cudi’s ‘SNL’ performances referenced Chris Farley, Kurt Cobain and social media loved it

Kid Cudi took the stage at "Saturday Night Live" for the first time, and he did so with two distinct outfits that got social media users talking.

For his first set, the 37-year-old rapper wore a green sweater, Chris Farley t-shirt and ripped jeans while he performed his song "Tequila Shots."

Followers of Cudi commended his shirt choice and viewed it as a kind homage to Farley, who died in 1997 at the age of 33.

Farley was a cast member of the late-night comedy show between 1990 and 1995, and is still considered an iconic figure by some "SNL" fans. The last Farley tribute to hit the Studio 8H stage was in 2019 with Adam Sandler singing an original song about his long lost friend.

Meanwhile, other viewers interpreted Cudi’s green mohair sweater as an homage to the late Kurt Cobain, who wore similar outerwear during Nirvana's 1993 MTV Unplugged performance in New York anddied at the age of 27 nearly five months after the concert was recorded.

"The Chris Farley and Kurt Cobain tribute is amazing," one YouTube commenter wrote under a video of Cudi’s performance.

Men’s Health magazine editor Philip Ellis gave Cudi props for highlighting stars who had public struggles.

"We love to see @KidCudi using his platform to pay tribute to artists who have lost their lives to depression and addiction, and give visible, joyful hope to people who continue to struggle with mental illness," Philip tweeted out Sunday morning.

For Cudi’s second "SNL" set, her wore a floral A-line, spaghetti-strap dress while he performed his song "Sad People." Music fans also attributed his look to Cobain’s iconic button down teadress.

Photos and videos of the late rockstar show he performed in dresses a few times throughout his career.

Cudi closed out the show in his dress alongside the "SNL" cast and the guest hosts for the week, British actress Carey Mulligan.

"Kid Cudi pulling the ultimate Kurt Cobain tribute on #SNL on the week of this death," one fan wrote on Twitter. "@KidCudi all about love and suicide prevention and awareness!!!"

Cudi, whose real name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, is notably a Cobain fan. Over the summer, the rapper revealed he got a tattoo of the grunger rocker in an Instagram post.

In 2015, Cudi shared in a tweet that he thinks about Cobain regularly.