Khloe Kardashian has been paying for elderly people's groceries amid the coronavirus pandemic

Khloe Kardashian is joining her sister by doing her part to help people who may be struggling or vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic.

As countless people across the country try to practice social distancing in order to curtail the spread of COVID-19, senior citizens have been deemed one of the more at-risk parts of the population. As a result, many grocery stores across the country are opening their doors exclusively to the elderly in the mornings to help reduce their engagement with the public.

A rep for Khloe confirmed to Fox News that the youngest Kardashian daughter has been waking up bright and early this past week to hit different Trader Joe’s and Ralphs locations throughout the Los Angeles area with the intention of paying for the elderly shoppers’ food and supplies that they have in their basket before checkout.

Khloe’s act of charity didn’t stop at providing food for the elderly. Her rep confirmed that she purchased more than 200 store gift cards and distributed them among employees at the various locations both to help relieve some of their financial burdens and to thank them for providing an essential service while most major businesses remain closed throughout the country.

She’s not the only one of her “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” co-star sisters using their wealth to help people amid the pandemic. Kylie Jenner has dedicated a hefty chunk of change to aid health care workers.

The billionaire reality TV star and makeup mogul donated $1 million to aid the fight against COVID-19, and the money, which she donated to her OB-GYN, will be used to purchase the personal protective equipment desperately needed during this trying time.

“I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude,” Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi posted to Instagram on Wednesday. “I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave health care workers and today my dream came true.”