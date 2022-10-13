Kevin Spacey's civil sex abuse trial will continue after lawyer tests positive for COVID-19

Kevin Spacey’s civil sex abuse trial will go on after one of Spacey's lead lawyers tested positive for COVID-19, a judge said Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan told the jury that attorney Jennifer Keller was missing because she had tested positive for the virus Thursday morning after feeling symptoms Wednesday night. Kaplan, after putting precautions in place, decided to allow the trial to go forward.

Face masks had been optional in the courtroom, and Keller did not wear one earlier in the trial when she cross-examined Anthony Rapp, Spacey’s accuser.

On Thursday, members of Spacey's defense team, including Spacey, and members of the jury wore masks in the courtroom along with anyone else who had been in close proximity to Keller. When an aide to the judge offered coronavirus home test kits to anyone who wanted them, Spacey and others at the defense table raised their hands.

Rapp claims Spacey made a sexual advance on him in 1986 when Rapp was 14 years old. At the time, Spacey was 26. The "House of Cards" star, now 63, has denied Rapp’s accusations.

On Wednesday, Rapp became emotional in the New York courtroom. Toward the end of the third day of testimony, his voice shook as he commented in response to a question about his motivations.

"I came forward because I knew I was not the only one who Kevin Spacey made inappropriate sexual advances to," Rapp said.

An objection led Judge Kaplan to quickly announce that the comment would be stricken from the record. The jury has not been permitted to hear most other claims made against Spacey.

Rapp is seeking $40 million for psychological injuries.

On Tuesday, Rapp was also grilled by the defense in the civil trial. Rapp admitted on the stand that there are flaws to his story.

While the accuser remembers — and has testified — that the alleged incident happened in a bedroom at Spacey’s Upper East Side apartment in Manhattan, Spacey's attorney got Rapp to admit "it is possible" there was no bedroom and that Spacey actually lived in a studio.

While this case is in civil court, the "House of Cards" star is facing a criminal trial next year in London.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.