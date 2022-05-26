Kevin Spacey charged with sexual assaulting 3 men in UK

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

British prosecutors have charged embattled actor Kevin Spacey with four counts of sexually assaulting three men in the U.K.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Thursday that the charges against the award-winning actor "follow a review of evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police." Spacey, 62, was also charged with "causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent," the agency said.

JOSH DUGGAR SENTENCED TO MORE THAN 12 YEARS IN PRISON IN CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CASE

The alleged incidents took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and one in western England in April 2013. The alleged victims are now in their 30s and 40s.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the service’s Special Crime Division, said the charges follow a review of evidence gathered by London’s Metropolitan Police.

Spacey was questioned by British police in 2019 about claims by several men that he had assaulted them.

AMBER HEARD AND 'AQUAMAN' STAR JASON MOMOA DIDN'T HAVE 'CHEMISTRY,' WARNER BROS. EXEC SAYS

The former "House of Cards" star ran London’s Old Vic Theatre between 2004 and 2015.

Spacey won a best supporting actor Academy Award for the 1995 film "The Usual Suspects" and a lead actor Oscar for the 1999 movie "American Beauty."

His celebrated career came to an abrupt halt in 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp accused the star of assaulting him at a party in the 1980s, when Rapp was a teenager.

Spacey denies the allegations and is currently trying to have a sex abuse lawsuit from Rapp in New York thrown out.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A criminal case brought against him, an indecent assault and battery charge stemming from the alleged groping of an 18-year-old man at a Nantucket resort, was dismissed by Massachusetts prosecutors in 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.