Kevin Spacey accuser stands by 'horrific' assault claims after actor's lawyer calls them 'completely untrue'

One of Kevin Spacey’s four accusers on Thursday stood by his allegations of "horrific" verbal abuse and groping by the disgraced actor after the defense claimed parts of his testimony were "completely untrue."

The unidentified man testified in a London courtroom Wednesday that Spacey, who was the artistic director of London’s Old Vic Theatre during the time of the allegations, launched a "machine gun" of sexual and racial verbal abuse at him before grabbing his crotch "like a cobra" backstage in the early 2000s.

"It wasn’t like a caress. It was like a cobra coming out and getting hold," the alleged victim said. "Not like a seduction. It was angry."

During cross-examination Thursday, Spacey’s lawyer, Patrick Gibbs, claimed many parts of the man’s story are "completely untrue."

"With the greatest respect, you weren’t there, and I was," the man replied on the stand. "It was horrific. And I have never had anyone speak to me in that way, ever."

He also denied Gibbs' suggestion he wanted to "monetize" knowing Spacey.

He added that he felt "degraded" and "worthless" by the incident.

When asked why he didn’t immediately speak out, the man, who can’t be identified due to British law, said Spacey was considered the "shining light of the West End" and worried if he said anything, "I will be the problem."

The man said Wednesday he told one friend about the incident a week after it occurred and hadn’t told anyone else until he spoke with police five years ago, adding he felt better getting it off his chest but was still conflicted about coming forward.

"It was such a horrible thing," he said. "I stored it away in a box in my mind and tried not to think about it."

Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Two of the other accusers have also accused Spacey of grabbing their crotches, and the fourth accuser will testify next week.

Spacey was labeled a "sexual bully" by prosecutors during opening statements June 30.

Spacey is "a man who does not respect personal boundaries or space, a man who it would seem delights in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable — a sexual bully," prosecutor Christine Agnew said. "His preferred method of assault is, it appears, to grab aggressively other men in the crotch."

Gibbs said Spacey denied all allegations of nonconsensual activity and told jurors to ask themselves as they listened to the evidence what — if anything — had occurred when he was with the men. He suggested the alleged victims had other motives and that Spacey had left himself open to opportunists when he came out as gay in 2020.

Spacey first faced allegations of sexual misconduct when actor Anthony Rapp came forward in 2017. Rapp accused Spacey of assaulting him at a party in the 1980s. Spacey was found not liable in Rapp's civil case against him.

