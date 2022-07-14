Expand / Collapse search
Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges in London court

Kevin Spacey has maintained his innocence after being accused of sexually assaulting three men

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Actor Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty in a London court Thursday morning to accusations he sexually assaulted three men more than a decade ago. 

Spacey faces four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent - he allegedly forced a man to perform oral sex - linked to incidents that allegedly happened between March 2005 and August 2008 in London. Another alleged incident happened in the western part of the country in 2013. 

At the time, the "House of Cards" star, 62, was the artistic director for the West End’s Old Vic theater.

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Old Bailey, in London, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Spacey appeared Thursday in a court in London after he was charged with sexual offenses against three men. The 62-year-old Spacey is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Spacey "strenuously denies" the allegations, his lawyer previously said. 

The actor returned to the United States last month after he was granted bail following a preliminary hearing. 

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Old Bailey, in London, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Spacey appeared Thursday in a court in London after he was charged with sexual offenses against three men. The 62-year-old Spacey is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

His trial will start on June 6, 2023. If found guilty, he could face six months in prison, Reuters reported. 

He was granted unconditional bail Thursday. 

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Westminster Magistrates court in London, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Spacey is appearing in a court in London on Thursday after he was charged with sexual offenses against three men. The 62-year-old Spacey is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. 

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Westminster Magistrates court in London, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Spacey is appearing in a court in London on Thursday after he was charged with sexual offenses against three men. The 62-year-old Spacey is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.  (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Allegations against the actor first came to light in 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp accused him of assaulting him at a party in the 1980s. 

After the allegation, Spacey was forced to leave "House of Cards" in which he played lead character politician Frank Underwood. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.  

