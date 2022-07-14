Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges in London court

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty in a London court Thursday morning to accusations he sexually assaulted three men more than a decade ago.

Spacey faces four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent - he allegedly forced a man to perform oral sex - linked to incidents that allegedly happened between March 2005 and August 2008 in London. Another alleged incident happened in the western part of the country in 2013.

At the time, the "House of Cards" star, 62, was the artistic director for the West End’s Old Vic theater.

Spacey "strenuously denies" the allegations, his lawyer previously said.

The actor returned to the United States last month after he was granted bail following a preliminary hearing.

His trial will start on June 6, 2023. If found guilty, he could face six months in prison, Reuters reported.

He was granted unconditional bail Thursday.

Allegations against the actor first came to light in 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp accused him of assaulting him at a party in the 1980s.

After the allegation, Spacey was forced to leave "House of Cards" in which he played lead character politician Frank Underwood.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.