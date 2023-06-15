Actor and alleged sexual abuser Kevin Spacey claims media 'turned me into monster'

‘House of Cards’ actor Kevin Spacey spoke out against the media in a new interview, blaming the press for "turning me into a monster" after he had been charged with multiple instances of sexual assault in recent years.

Spacey also claimed that he has acting gigs lined up for him once he is cleared of sexual assault charges in an upcoming trial in London.

While he claimed that the media has it out for him, the disgraced Hollywood star stated "the people" support him.

'TWISTED SISTER' FRONTMAN REJECTS 'TRANSPHOBE' SLUR FOR OPPOSING GENDER SURGERY ON MINORS: 'NOT GONNA TAKE IT'

Spacey spoke with German outlet ZEITMagazin recently, discussing his career since being charged with multiple counts of sexual assault in multiple countries.

In 2017, actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of sexually assaulting him when Rapp was only 14 years old and Spacey 26.

The accusation generated a wave of outrage that prompted Netflix to end popular political drama "House of Cards" – which starred Spacey – after its sixth season.

The fallout from the accusation and show’s abrupt end tarnished Spacey’s Hollywood career, despite a New York jury finding that Spacey did not assault Rapp in a civil lawsuit in 2022.

Other actual sexual assault charges have mounted against Spacey since the initial accusation in 2017, including one in Los Angeles and one Nantucket that were both dropped once one of the victims died, and the other chose not to testify against the actor.

Spacey was hit with yet four more sexual assault charges in London last year, for incidents that occurred between 2005 and 2013. For those charges, he will go on trial on June 28.

The actor got candid with the German outlet on dealing with all the charges, admitting he knows it’s hard for fans to support him amidst all the allegations. Still, he claimed he’s hopeful his career will pick back up once the last charges are dropped.

DE BLASIO SHARES REGRETS OVER GROUNDHOG DEATH IN NEW INTERVIEW: 'DON'T MAKE ME HOLD A F—ING GROUNDHOG'

He claimed, "It’s a time in which a lot of people are very afraid that if they support me, they will be canceled. But I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London. The second that happens, they’re ready to move forward."

Spacey blasted the media, claiming it's responsible for how bad he has looked since the allegations and charges started mounting, but mentioned that he has support from the people.

"The media have done their best to turn me into a monster, but from the people, I have seen nothing but affection."

When asked about how he feels about dealing with multiple accusations and charges, the actor replied, "I’m still processing it. I’m not ready to talk about it yet."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Still, Spacey spun his predicament in a positive light, saying, "Everything happens for a reason. And even if that reason doesn’t display itself instantly or things don’t get resolved instantly, it will eventually all make sense."

He also noted that he’s not looking to get back at those who have trashed his reputation since the first accusations were made, telling ZEITMagazin, "I’m not trying to even the score. I have no interest in fighting something that’s not worth fighting against."