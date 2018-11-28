Kevin Smith reveals why Ben Affleck ended their friendship

Kevin Smith blames himself for the end of his friendship with Ben Affleck.

After a fan tweeted wondering why the "Jersey Girl" director and the "Justice League" star stopped speaking, Smith, 48, chimed in.

"If I had to guess? It's because one of us has a big mouth and told too many candid stories that sometimes weren't his to tell, and the other one is Ben," Smith replied.

Smith previously hinted that Affleck's then-wife, Jennifer Garner, was responsible for their friendship falling out.

"We're not f—ing tight. I have not been [close with him] in decades," Smith told Yahoo! Movies in 2014. "That's old Ben. He's got a wife that don't [sic] care for me at all. And plus, honestly, he probably don't care for me at all anymore. He's a triple-A-list movie star and s–t like that. If he's Jimmy Carter, I'm Billy Carter, to put it in '70s terms. And I'm not even related and s–t."

It wasn't the first time Smith spoke out about Affleck's relationship with the 46-year-old "Peppermint" actress.

"Jennifer does not share the same sense of humor as me — she did not like my jokes," Smith told a crowd at his "Silent Bob Speaks" show in 2009, according to the New York Daily News. "I was picking on Ben Affleck making fun of him because I've known him for a really long time — I was talking smack — and Jennifer goes, 'You know, if you keep saying stuff about him, I'm going to kick your a–.' And she could — I've seen 'Alias.' She has a real girly sense of humor and didn't understand that I was kidding."

"I remember talking to Ben and being like, 'I know your lady is not finding me amusing. Ben, I've known you for years, and you are far sicker than I am!' His jokes are way dirtier than mine," Smith added. "He's made jokes to me, and I've been like, 'Ben, you need to go to church.'"

Affleck, 46, and Garner finalized their divorce earlier this month.

In August, Garner staged an intervention for Affleck and drove him to rehab to treat his alcoholism.

The Oscar winner spoke out about his treatment in October, writing, "This week I completed a forty day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction and remain in outpatient care. The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others. Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family."