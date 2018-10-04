Ben Affleck breaks silence after completing third rehab stint: 'I am fighting for myself and my family'

Ben Affleck has broken his silence following his third stint in rehab for alcohol addiction.

“This week I completed a forty day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction and remain in outpatient care,” the 46-year-old Oscar-winner wrote in a statement posted on Instagram Thursday.

He continued: "The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others. Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family.”

The actor went on to reveal that "so many people" have reached out to him on social media "and spoken about their own journeys with addiction."

"To those people, I want to say thank you," Affleck wrote. "Your strength is inspiring and supporting me in ways I didn’t think was possible. It helps to know I am not alone. As I’ve had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure. With acceptance and humility, I continue to avail myself with the help of so many people and I am grateful to all those who are there for me.

"I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling," he concluded.

Earlier on Thursday, the "Justice League" star was snapped enjoying a day out with his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, and their three children—daughters Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and son, Samuel, 6.

Affleck checked into rehab for the third time in August after Garner, 46, reportedly staged an intervention.

According to People, the actor knew he needed treatment and was vocal about it. Affleck, who previously sought treatment in 2001 and 2017, reportedly didn't resist Garner's pleas for him to enter rehab.

Last month, a source told the magazine that "this time is different" for Affleck because he’s thinking about his kids.

“He doesn’t want his kids to have to go through this again. Ben is really trying very hard to get better. He is taking things day by day, but it seems he plans on staying at the treatment center for at least a couple of more weeks,” the source said at the time.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.