Departed
Published

Kevin O'Neal, 'No Time for Sergeants' actor and brother of Ryan O'Neal, dead at 77

Kevin O'Neal is most known for his role on 'No Time for Sergeants' in the 60s

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Kevin O'Neal, the brother of Ryan O'Neal, died Saturday at 77, Fox News Digital can confirm. 

A spokesperson for the family told the Hollywood Reporter that Kevin died in his sleep of natural causes at his home in Thousand Oaks, California.

Kevin is most known for his role on "No Time for Sergeants" in the 60s, but also appeared in one of Elvis Presley's final films, "The Trouble with Girls."

Kevin O'Neal (L) the brother of Ryan O'Neal, has died. He was 77.

Kevin O'Neal (L) the brother of Ryan O'Neal, has died. He was 77. (Photo by Disney General Entertainment Content)

In "No Time for Sergeants," Kevin portrayed Private Ben Whitledge, who was the best friend of the show's lead, Airman Will Stockdale, portrayed by Sammy Jackson.

Kevin O'Neal died in his sleep on Saturday due to natural causes.

Kevin O'Neal died in his sleep on Saturday due to natural causes. (Photo by Disney General Entertainment Content)

O'Neal made appearances in his brother Ryan's movies over the years. The duo first starred together in "The Big Bounce" in 1969. Kevin had roles in "Love Story," "What's Up Doc?" and "The Thief Who Came to Dinner."

Kevin retired from acting in the mid-70s.

Kevin O'Neal was the younger brother of Ryan O'Neal.

Kevin O'Neal was the younger brother of Ryan O'Neal. (Photo by Disney General Entertainment Content)

Kevin is survived by his brother Ryan, his son Garrett, his niece Tatum O'Neal and nephews Griffin and Patrick O'Neal.

Patrick took to Instagram to share a touching tribute following his uncle's death.

"My uncle passed in his sleep and didn’t suffer for which we are thankful. Kevin had a wicked sense of humor, just like his older brother, and we have his stories to keep him in our hearts forever," Patrick's caption read.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

