Kevin O'Neal, 'No Time for Sergeants' actor and brother of Ryan O'Neal, dead at 77

Kevin O'Neal, the brother of Ryan O'Neal, died Saturday at 77, Fox News Digital can confirm.

A spokesperson for the family told the Hollywood Reporter that Kevin died in his sleep of natural causes at his home in Thousand Oaks, California.

Kevin is most known for his role on "No Time for Sergeants" in the 60s, but also appeared in one of Elvis Presley's final films, "The Trouble with Girls."

In "No Time for Sergeants," Kevin portrayed Private Ben Whitledge, who was the best friend of the show's lead, Airman Will Stockdale, portrayed by Sammy Jackson.

O'Neal made appearances in his brother Ryan's movies over the years. The duo first starred together in "The Big Bounce" in 1969. Kevin had roles in "Love Story," "What's Up Doc?" and "The Thief Who Came to Dinner."

Kevin retired from acting in the mid-70s.

Kevin is survived by his brother Ryan, his son Garrett, his niece Tatum O'Neal and nephews Griffin and Patrick O'Neal.

Patrick took to Instagram to share a touching tribute following his uncle's death.

"My uncle passed in his sleep and didn’t suffer for which we are thankful. Kevin had a wicked sense of humor, just like his older brother, and we have his stories to keep him in our hearts forever," Patrick's caption read.