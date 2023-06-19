Kevin Costner leaves ‘Yellowstone’ fans distraught with latest announcement

Kevin Costner is breaking the hearts of "Yellowstone" fans everywhere.

The 68-year-old made an announcement in a recent Instagram post, noting that he's looking forward to making new music soon, but made no mention of the hit show.

Costner shared a photo of himself on stage holding a guitar writing, "We’re coming up on the 3rd anniversary of our #TalesFromYellowstone album. The band and I had so much fun making and playing this project for you guys."

His caption continued, "I’m in movie mode right now, but look forward to getting the band back together for more music soon!"

KEVIN COSTNER DIVORCE HEATS UP, WIFE CHRISTINE REFUSES TO LEAVE ONCE-SHARED HOME DESPITE PRE-NUP AGREEMENT

The movie he's most likely referring to is "Horizon," the Western that's become his passion project.

While a lot of the comments on his social media post were positive, with fans writing they can't wait to see him back on stage and are looking forward to his upcoming projects, many were disappointed that Costner didn't acknowledge his hit show "Yellowstone."

One user wrote how good the album was and wished the actor luck on "Horizon," but also added a final note.

"P.S. We obviously want John Dutton back, just to close out our favorite show and do him justice. Please give it some consideration"

'YELLOWSTONE' STAR WES BENTLEY WILL 'CELEBRATE' DRAMA-PLAGUED SHOW COMING TO AN END

Another user commented, "Can you go back to being in Yellowstone mode please?"

"Please return to Yellowstone," another fan begged. "Best show and you are amazing on it. There’s gonna be a little hole in my heart when it’s over."

The pleas kept coming with yet another user writing, "PLEASE Kevin please, find it in your heart to finish filming Season 5 episodes for your devoted fans"

One fan even gave Costner a bit of a guilt trip commenting, "Finish what you started with Yellowstone. You have a lot of disappointed fans waiting for the conclusion"

APP USERS CLICK HERE

Last month, it was announced that the Costner-led Western will air the second half of its fifth and final season in November before rolling out an unnamed sequel series in December.

"'Yellowstone' has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from ‘1883’ to ‘Tulsa King,’ and I am confident our ‘Yellowstone’ sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life," Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of MTV Entertainment Studios, the company that produces the show, said in a statement.

David Glasser, the CEO of 101, another studio that produces the beloved series, said, "The Dutton story continues, picking up where ‘Yellowstone’ leaves off in another epic tale. We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world."

Many believe the sequel in the works will be a spinoff starring Matthew McConaughey.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Details about the show are still scarce, but during a recent appearance on the "Lex Fridman Podcast," McConaughey spoke about the appeal of "Yellowstone."

"I admire the simplicity of it. One way you could explain ‘Yellowstone’ and Costner’s role is, what will men do to protect land and family in a world that is trying to encroach?" he said.

When discussing that moral code, Fridman noted that it doesn’t always abide by the law, and McConaughey responded, "No, it’s above the law."

He continued, "It’s a little bit of, ‘If the law ain’t handling this, I am.’ And then it is, ‘The law’s not going to handle it, therefore I am.’ Then it’s, ‘I’m handling this. The law? Talk to them when you get to them. I’m handling this.'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There is still no word on when the final episodes of "Yellowstone" will be filmed.

Paramount and reps for Costner did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this report.