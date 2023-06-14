Kevin Costner divorce heats up, wife Christine refuses to leave once-shared home despite pre-nup agreement

Divorce proceedings between Kevin Costner and his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner are becoming contentious.

In documents obtained by Fox News Digital, the "Yellowstone" actor says Baumgartner, his wife of 18 years, will not vacate his residence in Carpinteria, California, even though their pre-nuptial agreement stated that in the event of a divorce, she would vacate every home he owned within 30 days.

Costner says the property, which he obtained 16 years before the duo married, is where the couple were living with their three children when Baumgartner filed for divorce on May 1.

"Instead, Christine has taken the position that she will not move out of Kevin’s separate property residence unless and until Kevin agrees to various financial demands," the memorandum filed on June 9 reads. "Christine’s agreement to move out was and is unconditional. Indeed, independent of the PMA (pre-marital agreement) she has no right to occupy Kevin’s separate property residence."

‘YELLOWSTONE’ STAR KEVIN COSTNER, WIFE CHRISTINE BAUMGARTNER DIVORCING: A LOOK BACK AT THEIR LOVE STORY

Laura Wasser, the attorney representing Baumgartner, did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The documents from Costner's team go on to say that although he's given her $1 million, another term of the pre-marital agreement upon the event of a divorce, and although he gave her $200,000 at the beginning of their marriage, also a term of their agreement, she still hasn't held up her part of the bargain.

KEVIN COSTNER DIVORCE COMES AMID ‘YELLOWSTONE’ SUCCESS, BLOCKBUSTER SECOND ACT

He's reportedly also offered her money to find a new home as well as $10,000 for moving expenses, paid part of her attorney's fees and told her that he was agreeable to allowing the staff at the home to assist her in packing her things.

"Kevin has acted in good faith and had done everything in his power to make the transition as seamless as possible," the documents continue.

The couple married in 2004 and share children Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14 and Grace, 13.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Costner also makes reference to his first divorce from ex-wife Cindy, where he says he was left without a home upon their split.

"Securing his right to access his separate property residences in the event of a divorce was an important priority for Kevin. Kevin was married once before and, upon separation, he found himself without a home base and unable to live in his own home. He never wanted that to happen again. Because of the nature of his work, Kevin is frequently working out of town; it was and remains therefore particularly important to him that when he is home, he has a home to go to," the documents explain.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the documents, Costner's "most recent out of town work commitments are ending in early June 2023 when he will be back in Carpinteria."

Costner is likely referring to "Horizon," the western movie that's become his passion project. Fans have continually begged him to put work into "Yellowstone" as well, but there's still no word on when the final episodes will be filmed.

A representative for Costner did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.