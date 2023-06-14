Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Kevin Costner divorce heats up, wife Christine refuses to leave once-shared home despite pre-nup agreement

'Yellowstone' star Kevin Costner says his wife is making financial demands

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Divorce proceedings between Kevin Costner and his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner are becoming contentious. 

In documents obtained by Fox News Digital, the "Yellowstone" actor says Baumgartner, his wife of 18 years, will not vacate his residence in Carpinteria, California, even though their pre-nuptial agreement stated that in the event of a divorce, she would vacate every home he owned within 30 days.

Costner says the property, which he obtained 16 years before the duo married, is where the couple were living with their three children when Baumgartner filed for divorce on May 1.

"Instead, Christine has taken the position that she will not move out of Kevin’s separate property residence unless and until Kevin agrees to various financial demands," the memorandum filed on June 9 reads. "Christine’s agreement to move out was and is unconditional. Indeed, independent of the PMA (pre-marital agreement) she has no right to occupy Kevin’s separate property residence."

Kevin Costner soft smiles in a white tuxedo with his wife Christine in a black criss-cross gown at the Elton John AIDS Foundation party

Kevin Costner filed a memorandum to divorce proceedings with his wife Christine, sharing she still had yet to vacate their Carpinteria residence, despite it being a provision in their pre-nuptial agreement. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation)

Laura Wasser, the attorney representing Baumgartner, did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The documents from Costner's team go on to say that although he's given her $1 million, another term of the pre-marital agreement upon the event of a divorce, and although he gave her $200,000 at the beginning of their marriage, also a term of their agreement, she still hasn't held up her part of the bargain.

He's reportedly also offered her money to find a new home as well as $10,000 for moving expenses, paid part of her attorney's fees and told her that he was agreeable to allowing the staff at the home to assist her in packing her things.

Kevin Costner and his wife Christine smiles for a photo at the OmniPeace Foundation in Los Angeles

Kevin Costner says Christine had 30 days from filing to move out of their-once shared residence. (Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Omnipeace Foundation)

"Kevin has acted in good faith and had done everything in his power to make the transition as seamless as possible," the documents continue.

The couple married in 2004 and share children Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14 and Grace, 13.

Kevin Costner and his wife

The divorce between Kevin Costner and his estranged wife is beginning to get messy. (Getty Images)

Costner also makes reference to his first divorce from ex-wife Cindy, where he says he was left without a home upon their split.

"Securing his right to access his separate property residences in the event of a divorce was an important priority for Kevin. Kevin was married once before and, upon separation, he found himself without a home base and unable to live in his own home. He never wanted that to happen again. Because of the nature of his work, Kevin is frequently working out of town; it was and remains therefore particularly important to him that when he is home, he has a home to go to," the documents explain.

Kevin Costner in a brown suit looks off in the distance with his wife Cindy in black in California

Kevin Costner says after he separated from his first wife Cindy, he was left without a residence, which made him make particular provisions in his pre-nuptial agreement with his second wife Christine. (Ron Galella Collection)

According to the documents, Costner's "most recent out of town work commitments are ending in early June 2023 when he will be back in Carpinteria." 

Costner is likely referring to "Horizon," the western movie that's become his passion project. Fans have continually begged him to put work into "Yellowstone" as well, but there's still no word on when the final episodes will be filmed.

A representative for Costner did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

